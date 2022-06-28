Carroll sings as Rush slump against Leinster

Rush's Allan Eastwood prepares to launch a delivery against Leinster during the IBI Corporate Finance Championship cricket match at Kenure. Picture: Siobhan Taylor

Leinster beat Rush by 156 runs

Rush’s bright start to their Championship campaign has hit a wobble and the Fingal side have now lost two in a row having won both of their opening games.

Leinster proved much too good on the day for Rush as they gave their promotion credentials a shot in the arm.

For once Rush batsman Llewelyn Johnson didn’t post a big number, with the New Zealander losing his wicket lbw to Ben Mitchell when on 10.

Despite that setback Johnson can still boast an average of 71.25 from his nine one-day matches this seasonn while his T20 average from two matches is 79 – an excellent return from the talented 22-year-old New Zealander.

Having won the toss Leinster elected to bat, with Bilal Azhar and Ben Mitchell opening for the visitors.

Rush got off to a flyer, with Jarred Barnes claiming the wicket of Azhar in the third over of the day as the Leinster man went for a duck.

However, Rush failed to build on that early success as Leinster began to take a firm grip of the game thanks to some fine hitting from Mitchell and Joey Carroll. The duo put on a second wicket stand of 116 before Daniel Coffey finally halted Leinster’s momentum by taking the crucial wicket of Mitchell who fell just short of his century on 86. Mitchell’s excellent innings included seven fours and seven sixes off just 55 balls.

Carroll continued to be a problem for Rush, however, with the Leinster man making his century with a fine shot which helped his side get back on track after they had lost two quick wickets.

Mark Tonge came on with his side on 159/4 and his partnership with Carroll helped yield almost a hundred more runs before Tonge was dismissed by Allan Eastwood just shy of his half-century.

Jason Nagle came in late with a nice 27 to help Leinster post a target of 306 for Rush to chase and Carroll would end up on 113 not out in an innings which included no fewer than 12 fours.

Rush never really looked like getting anywhere close to that target, losing the wickets of Jack McGee and Alex Neary early on before key man Johnson was dismissed for just 10.

All chances of a Rush victory ended when Leinster took four wickets in quick succession to all but seal victory.

Asher Abassi showed some grit late on with an excellent 43 off 37 balls for Rush, but it was too little too late as Leinster ran out comfortable winners.