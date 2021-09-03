Carla ‘Rowe’s back into Dublin team

CLANN Mhuire star Carla Rowe has won her fitness battle and will start for Dublin in Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship decider against Meath.

Rowe’s inclusion is one of three changes made by the management from the team which defeated Mayo in the semi-final.

Niamh Collins and Sinead Goldrick make the starting fifteen along with Rowe, with Aoife Kane, Siobhan McGrath and Caoimhe O’Connor the players to miss out.

Both Collins and Rowe did not feature in the victory over Mayo, having picked up knocks in training the week of the game.

McGrath, who picked up an injury in training this week, is named among the replacements along with St Sylvester’s ace Niamh McEvoy who has been struggling to shake off a leg injury which she picked up prior to the game against Mayo.

Rowe, Goldrick and Skerries Harps forward Davey, incidentally, will all be lining out in their eighth consecutive All-Ireland Senior final, while overall this will be Davey’s 11th senior final dating back to 2004 - a remarkable achievement in the modern game.

Tickets for Sunday’s triple bill in Croke Park are still available to purchase from https://am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/lgfagensale

Dublin v Meath: 1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s), 2. Martha Byrne (Cuala), 3. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely), 4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna), 5. Sinead Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely), 6. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis), 7. Orlagh Nolan (Ballinteer St Johns), 8. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala), 9. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes), 10. Hannah Tyrrell (Na Fianna), 11. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps), 12. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire), 13. Sinead Aherne (St Sylvester’s), Captain 14. Niamh Hetherton (Clontarf), 15. Siobhan Killeen (Clontarf).

Dublin Panel v Meath: Abby Shiels (Lucan Sarsfields), Siobhan McGrath (Thomas Davis), Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvester’s), Caoimhe O’Connor (Clontarf), Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes), Kate Sullivan (St Sylvester’s), Eabha Rutledge (Kilmacud Crokes), Hannah Leahy (Scoil Ui Chonaill), Lucy Collins (Na Fianna), Sarah Fagan (Clontarf), Michelle Davoren (Kilmacud Crokes), Laura McGinley (Naomh Barrog), Laura Kane (Kilmacud Crokes), Siobhan Woods (Raheny), Rachel Hartnett (Cuala).