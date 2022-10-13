Cardy Rock residents take up new petition against playground plans

RESIDENTS of Cardy Rock in Balbriggan who are concerned about plans for a new playground in the area, have taken up a petition on the issue.

Local resident, Alicja Nowakowska explained: “We’ve limited our signatures to 100 and all are Cardy Rock Residents though local support from surrounding developments appear only to reflect our viewpoint.

“Being at the very heart of this development, we’ll continue to ensure our views are given the gravity they deserve and welcome all discussion or correspondence in this regard.

“Despite our many objections and correspondence, and even a petition on the matter, we, the residents of Cardy Rock Avenue are still awaiting some actual response on the issue of this intended play around in our green space directly in front of our homes.”

Residents are concerned about the risk of the new facility attracting serious antisocial behaviour in the area.

Alicja said: “Already we’re aware that the grounds behind Bremore castle is a haven for such activities and are left wondering which councillors and council experts in their right mind thought it a good idea to build a new sanctuary for such dealings and thuggery.

“Again, we insist on a meeting with the council, to which we’re actually invited this time, as we’ve definitely not been present or ever represented in the past.”