Captain Kennedy hails defence

It was a proud day for family members who watched pitchside as Ian Kennedy lifted the Intermediate Hurling Championship trophy following Fingallians’ victory over Erin’s Isle in Parnell Park.

Back in 2010, Ian’s father, Mick, had guided Fingallians to their first Junior success against St Judes.

Ian, a sub that day, has since become a bedrock in the Fingallians defence. Sunday was his third consecutive final at Parnell Park, but asked did the winning scoreline surprise him he said: “Every time we play Erins Isle it’s always going to be close, but we got the upper hand in that first fifteen minutes after half-time and I think Erin’s Isle heads went down a bit after that.

“Look, that’s how it goes. Sometimes you get a bit of a run and get a bit of momentum, we tacked on a couple of points, won the rucks and the hard work paid off in the end, so just delighted.

‘Even at the end, they got back into it, but we knew it was going to be a battle right until the end.”

Some 12 months on from their defeat to Mearnog, it was a totally different experience for Fingallians as supporters young and old celebrated in their second final success in three years.

Asked had much changed over that course of the last year Kennedy added: “There hasn’t been much change, to be honest. Look, we got to the final last year and lost by a point and we had to re assess things.

“We had a few minors and young players coming through, but look, over the last ten or fifteen years a lot of hard work has been done by people.”

One of the most interesting stats to come out of Sunday’s final was Erin’s Isle one point return from the second half and Kennedy believed it was testament to a Fingallians rearguard action.

“The defence has been great all year, we were up against Erin’s Isle today who have some very good forwards, and look, it’s down to a lot of hard work and determination.

‘But there’s a great humility in the squad too. We had Darragh Power coming back in after captaining the Dublin under 20s and bringing that experience with him, so that made a big impact.

“But, you know, there would be no airs and graces - he would be just like everyone else.”