Cannonball and ‘Ecto-1’ set to do some ghostbusting at Malahide Castle

Jack and Morgan Dunne are pictured a with the first ever Ecto-1 Ghostbusters Car built in Ireland and set to be a big draw at Cannonball. Picture Andres Poveda

200 supercars and novelty cars including the first ever “Ecto-1” Ghostbusters car built in Ireland, free family festivals and over 200,000 excited spectators form part of this year’s Cannonball extravaganza, which rolls out from Malahide on Friday September 9 2022.

This year the event, which has so far raised almost €1.3 million for Irish charities, will feature the first ever “Ecto-1” Ghostbusters car built in Ireland, proudly presented by Galway Bay Brewery.

The build commenced with a 1960 Cadillac and took five years to transform into “Ecto-1”, including the iconic roof rack, proton packs for all of the crew, “Ecto Goggles”, PKE metres, and a slew of ghost traps.

The car is 23ft long with a straight piped short block V8 motor. For Cannonball, it is fitted with a jaw-dropping laser light show, smoke machines and one thing is for certain ... it ain’t afraid of no ghosts!

Cannonball, fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K, is the largest organised road trip in Europe and this year the event will have the highest ever number of car entries including Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin Porsche, Rolls Royce Bentley and Maserati.

Spectators will get up close and personal with 200 of the finest cars on the planet and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for, with both drivers and spectators in fancy dress.

On Friday September 9, Cannonball will blaze a trail from Malahide in Co Dublin to Co Cork with a fuel stop in Circle K Fermoy and lunch in The Blue Haven Kinsale in Co Cork.

The first finish line overnight stay will be at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney in Co Kerry.

On Saturday September 10th the convoy will leave Killarney and take a fuel stop at Circle K Ballysimon and then lunch at The Oslo Bar in Salthill Co Galway before travelling onwards to Sligo town for the second finish line and overnight stay.

On Sunday September 11th the start line will be at Rosses Point Sligo and then lunch at Kilronan Castle in Ballyfarnon with a fuel up at Casey’s Circle K in Co Roscommon before a big dramatic final finish line in Trim Co Meath on Sunday September 11th at 6pm.

The event has already raised €1,298,779 for Irish charities and, this year, the official charity of Cannonball will be The HOPE Foundation, an Irish charity doing incredible work with the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) in India.

HOPE funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children.

See https://www.hopefoundation.ie/cannonball/

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and the benefit to the host towns for this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year.

Cannonball is fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K as the main headline Sponsor for 2022.

The Tour Sponsor this year is Apache Pizza and Cannonball official partners include Galway Bay Brewery, Manhattan Popcorn, Bonavox, Karl Goodwin Motors, AB Signs, and BMW Ireland. See cannonball.ie