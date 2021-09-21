‘CANCER WASN’T GOING TO STOP ME RETURNING TO RUGBY’

Making your senior debut in any sport is always special, but for Mark McElroy his first appearance for Skerries in a recent J1 McGowan Cup third round match against Navan was more emotional than most.

Mark was not only getting his first taste of adult rugby but making his return to competitive action for the first time in more than two years, having overcome cancer.

Rugby had been a huge motivating factor for Mark during his four rounds of chemo and the inspirational 22-year-old kept telling himself that he would get back onto the pitch one day, no matter what it took.

Mark took to rugby like a duck to water, joining Skerries RFC at the age of 12, and the youngster - who was bigger than most kids his age - was one of the standouts in his age group as he progressed through the ranks. However, in April of 2019 his whole world would come crashing down when he was diagnosed with cancer. Although the news came as a huge shock to him Mark was determined to do everything he could to beat the disease.

“I suppose the story began on the 18th of April 2019 when I was in hospital having a small surgery for an injury I had. I had the surgery, but I just didn’t feel right after it and I told the doctor that I was feeling very tired and lethargic. They did some scans and tests and when the results came back they told me that I had cancer,” explained Mark.

“I was in complete shock, but I’m a pretty positive person and pretty quickly my mindset was that I was ready to do anything it took to fight the disease.

“A couple of weeks later, at the end of April, I was brought to surgery again, this time for the cancer. I spent a week or two recovering, but I was a second year business studies student in DCU at the time, so I had exams in early May which I decided to take despite my lecturers telling me I could wait until August if I wanted to. I just wanted to get them done and thankfully I passed.

“Unfortunately the next round of tests for the cancer showed it had spread and that was when things began to get pretty serious.

“I was told that chemotherapy was the best option for me at that stage. On the 2nd of June myself and my brother-in-law both got our heads shaved at the barber as I got ready for the chemo.

“He was there to support me, which was very much appreciated, and I didn’t want to tell all my friends individually what was going on, so I just put up a post of myself at the barbers with my head shaved and wrote a few lines explaining what was going on.

“The support I got from my friends was unbelievable. All my mates from rugby were sending messages of encouragement and offering to help and I think in total I had over 350 people message me, which was so nice.

“I began receiving chemo two days later for six hours a day, five days a week. I would then have a two-week break where I got to go home.

“That was so exhausting and I felt so weak - and I had to do four cycles of that. I actually turned 21 during that period and spent my birthday in the hospital eating a cake which was given to me by the nurses!

“The markers they test after each cycle were fairly stagnant after the first two rounds, but thankfully they began to drop after the third and again after the fourth. By that stage I was fully focused on my recovery and trying to keep positive, and I think rugby kind of helped me as the sport has that mindset of battling to the final whistle no matter what.

“I did my chemo in Blackrock clinic and I used to walk around the rugby pitch in Blackrock College visualising being back out on the pitch one day and that really kept me motivated. I didn’t know if I would ever be able to play rugby again, but I knew that I wanted to get involved in the game in some capacity even if that meant helping out down at the club by coaching a kids team or something like that.

“I remember being at a friend’s party in December 2019 and I was talking to one of my old teammates Conn Marrey asking him about getting back to training and he was very enthusiastic, telling me to go for it.

“I went back to Skerries Rugby Club in January of 2020 really out of shape and Johnny Tindell, the strength and conditioning coach down there, took me under his wing and told me that I was going to get my fitness back with his help.

“Unfortunately a pandemic threw a spanner into the works as Ireland went into lockdown, but I kept working hard by myself and then I began working with Skerries fitness instructor Emmet O’Neill for three days a week.

“I took 3rd year off college and used it as a work year, working with my family’s business TAM Services. I also passed my QFA exams, which means I’m a fully qualified financial advisor, so I had a pretty busy 2020 despite lockdown.

“This year the goal has been to keep on building myself and get myself ready for a competitive game of rugby. I’ve been training with the senior squad and last month I was told that I was in the squad for the Navan game in the McGowan Cup.

“I was on the bench for the game and five minutes into the second half I was told I was coming on. It was such an emotional moment for me and I was so nervous, but at the same time so happy to be back playing the game I love. This was the culmination of two years hard work and I was determined to enjoy it.

“I actually almost scored a try after bursting through two tackles but was just held up close to the line. It would have been great to get a try on my debut, but to be honest it was just a fantastic experience anyway. We won the game and after the whistle went everybody just started hugging me and jumping on me and it was so emotional.

“For me it was just the moment where everything went back to normal and everything seemed right again.

“I absolutely love the game and I do believe it has helped me get through my battle with cancer.

“Everybody in Skerries Rugby Club, from the players to the coaches and everybody else, have been so kind and helpful and I hope to play many more games at senior level for this special club.”