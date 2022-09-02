Calls to review bus services provision in Fingal as commuters complain it is ‘unreliable’

Corina Johnston, Labour Party Local Area Representative is calling on the National Transport Authority (NTA) to review its contract with the bus operator Go-Ahead Ireland due to the alleged unreliability of its services in Fingal.

Ms Johnston said: “Ever since Go Ahead Ireland was awarded the contract to operate a number of routes in the greater Dublin Area by the NTA in December 2018 there have been ongoing issues with their bus services in Fingal.

“The 33A/33B routes in particular have been seriously impacted. We have been inundated with complaints from bus users regarding regular cancellations, workers unable to get to work on time...students late getting to schools/colleges, a student missing exams due to last minute bus service cancellations and the late buses not turning up leaving parents worried about their children.“

According to Ms Johnston, Duncan Smith TD and she have been in “constant contact” with the bus company and the NTA on these recurring issues.

Ms Johnston said that in recent weeks, she and Deputy Smith have asked the NTA to confirm when the existing contract with Go-Ahead Ireland expires and not to extend or renew a new contract with them pending “a thorough review.“

She said: “It is regrettable at a time when national policy encourages the use of public transport and when fuel prices are so expensive so many car owners feel they have no alternative but to continue to drive to their destinations due to the unreliability of the existing bus service operated by Go-Ahead in Fingal.

"Having taken on board the concerns of commuters on these routes Duncan Smith TD and I firmly believe that a thorough investigation is warranted prior to any decisions being made in respect of this contract.”

She concluded: “The NTA must take on board the concerns and needs of the public to ensure confidence in the public transport system.”

A statement issued by Go-Ahead Ireland, read: “Public transport operators, as with many other sectors, have experienced significant challenges with regard to staff recruitment, as we return to pre-pandemic levels of activity and work to deliver intended service improvements.

"Go-Ahead Ireland has not been immune to this, and are currently in the process of an unprecedented recruitment campaign and are deploying new staff across all of our services.

“We would like to apologise to any passengers who have been impacted and inconvenienced, and assure them that we are doing everything we can to rectify the situation.

"We thank passengers for their patience and understanding in the interim, and would encourage all travellers to check the Go-Ahead Ireland website and the RTPI app regularly to keep up to date with service updates.”

A statement issued by the NTA cited “significant challenges” in the industry with recruiting qualified staff following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Go-Ahead Ireland contract expires on the October 6 2023 and the NTA has provision for two single year extensions.

The operator must be notified one year in advance of the expiry date if it is the NTA’s intention to extend the contract.