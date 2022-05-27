Call for new footpath to be constructed at Naul National School

An Independent councillor has called for “the necessary actions to be taken” for the council to install a footpath to the south side of Naul National School.

Speaking at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Cathal Boland (NP) said he was “very happy” with a meeting which took place with the council’s Active Travel Department, but he was “anxious" that Naul National School would be included in the second tranche of the Safer Routes To School Programme.

Cllr Boland said his motion was in direct response to a council report which made reference to the fact that a path on the south of the school would require land acquisition.

Calling for a footpath to be provided “as the school continues to grow”, Cllr Boland noted the council’s Planning Department “seem to be quite happy to grant planning permission.”

The Independent councillor said there was a need to address the issue and “deal with the reality that we can’t have children wandering around the road with no footpath.”

He said with the Active Travel Department focused on alternative means of transport, there was also a need to achieve the objectives as set out by the department.

Responding to Cllr Boland, a council official noted that Naul National School has not in fact put in an application for the Safer Routes to School Programme.

Prior to the An Taisce national programme, he said, Naul National School had been assessed and deemed not suitable for the programme, as the programme only involved schools which did not require land acquisition.

The question of land acquisition was one which would have to be looked at in terms of the Planning and Strategic Infrastructure Department, and the Operations Department under their Works Programme, he added.

This was not something which could be put into the “Safer Routes To School Programme”; however there is going to be a second tranche of funding as progress is made with the current 11 schools on the scheme.

Cllr Boland, responding, said he was “delighted” to hear the information about “Safer Routes To School”, but that the reality was that he was not looking for Active Travel Department to fund acquisition of the land in question.

He was, he said, looking for the council to take the necessary steps to implement a footpath to the south of the school.

A report issued by the council stated that the Active Travel team met with the principal of Naul National School in February to help promote walking and cycling initiatives for the students attending the school.

The report stated: “As outlined at both meetings the school is not included within the first tranche of schools under the Safer Routes to School Programme.

"With regard to footpath access to the school from the southern side land take would be required to further improve the footpath links and extend them to the south.

"We welcome the school’s excellent focus on encouraging walking to school and look forward to supporting them with this in the future.”

Cllr Boland’s motion was agreed by the committee.