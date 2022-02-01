‘Bye, bye lollipop!’ as Nora decides to ‘stop’ for the last time

Retiring Lollipop lady, Nora Thomas on her last day of work in Swords. with Brid Deery .

There were emotional scenes in Swords last week when a popular lollipop lady retired after 37 years’ service to the local community.

Rivervalley gave Nora Thomas (69) a fitting send-off as she said her goodbyes to parents, pupils and staff at Holy Family National School last Friday. Throughout her final week, she was inundated with flowers, chocolates, gifts and cards in recognition of the invaluable role she has played in keeping generations of schoolchildren safe.

For almost four decades, Nora has been a permanent fixture at various crossings in Swords.

The mother of six started her career on Swords Main Street in 1984 after being encouraged to apply for the job by Jack Nulty, who worked as a lollipop man at the Lord Mayor’s pub.

Nora was delighted to be offered the position and immediately settled into her new role.

“From the beginning, it was a lovely job to have,” she told Fingal Independent. “It was a very family-friendly career as I was able to work during times when my own children were at school.”

Nora, who is originally from Gweedore in Donegal, settled in Swords after she met husband PJ Thomas. Over the years, she has worked at various crossings in the Fingal capital, including Forest Road and near Rivervalley Shopping Centre.

Nora said she had made a lot of friends through her job over the years.

“The parents and children have always been very kind,” she stated. “Many of the children I used to assist crossing the road are now parents themselves.”

Nora has had to brave the elements throughout her time as a lollipop lady, working through storms, snowfalls and heavy rain.

“The uniforms we are provided with improved over the years,” she said. “These days, we have a winter coat and a summer coat, as well as proper shoes.”

Although Nora has seen a few near misses in her day, she is proud of the fact that nobody was ever knocked down at one of her crossings. This is something that has given her a lot of job satisfaction.

“It’s very rewarding to know that you are keeping the children safe,” she said. “The kids I’ve helped have always been very respectful and I’ve never once had to report any of them to their school.”

Nora, who turns 70 in April, admitted that retirement will take a bit of getting used to.

“I will certainly miss it,” she said. “It’s great to have a job where you go in with a smile on your face every day and always have somebody to talk to. It’s going to take a bit of adjustment – I’ll have to remind myself that I don’t have to go to work anymore.”

As Nora celebrated her retirement over the weekend, she revealed she was looking forward to spending more time in her native Donegal.

“My husband is also retired so we’ll be able to visit my family in Gweedore without having to wait for the school holidays,”