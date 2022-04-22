Buy-to-Rent apartment development seeks planning permission for Northwood estate in Santry

Artist's impression of how Northwood SHD will look.

A planning application is being submitted to An Bord Pleanála to build some 268 new buy-to-rent apartments at Northwood in Santry.

Kategale Limited intend to apply to An Bord Pleanála for permission for a Strategic Housing Development with a total application site area of c. 1.3 ha, on a site located at Northwood Crescent in Santry.

The site is bounded by Northwood Crescent to the south and south-west; The Crescent Building to the north-west; Northwood Avenue to the north; and Northwood Road to the east.

The development, with a total gross floor area of c. 27,904 sqm, will consist of the construction of 268 no. Build-to-Rent apartment units arranged over two blocks ranging in height from five to 11 storeys.

The development will also include a building management office; lounge areas, shared workspace, multimedia/games room, meeting rooms and a single storey residents’ gym.

.The development will also comprise the construction of a three-storey office building with a total gross floor area of c.2,868 sqm, including ancillary uses comprising a reception/security area, staff amenities, bike stores, waste room and a plant room. The development will also include the provision of hard and soft landscaping, public realm improvements and amenity areas including public open space, a children’s play area and a community outdoor dining area.

Some 142 undercroft car parking spaces at ground floor level are included and eight crèche set down spaces, as well as 662 bicycle parking spaces at ground floor level and surface level.