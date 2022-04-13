Burglary of Ukraine aid donation centre at Swords Manor Mall ‘a despicable new low’

A burglary at a Ukraine Donation Centre in Swords last week has been described as “a despicable new low” by a local councillor.

Two boxes of medical supplies, along with a number of children’s buggies, were stolen from the new centre in Swords Manor Mall, which was set up recently by local woman Lorraine Kelly and is run by a group of around 24 volunteers.

The centre has been inundated with donations since it opened, with most of the goods – from clothes and footwear to medical items and food – directly transported to Ukraine and Poland where refugees have been fleeing to since the Russian invasion of their country began.

Cllr Ann Graves (SF), who helped arrange for the vacant unit to be used as a donation centre, said she was “fuming” since learning of the break-in, which occurred on the night of Wednesday, April 6.

“This was a disgusting act and a despicable new low,” she told Fingal Independent. “It’s not even the value of what was stolen that bothers me, it’s the fact that someone would do this when it is abundantly clear from all the flags and signage that this premises is for helping the people of Ukraine.

“Even though there were no CCTV cameras, you would have hoped burglars would at least have the decency not to target a place like this.”

Read More

Cllr Graves claimed that break-ins were rampant in the Swords area at the moment.

“My own house was burgled in December and my garden shed was recently broken into,” she revealed. “The gardaí have been very good and are doing the best they can, despite being starved of proper resources. Sinn Féin will continue to press for a garda task force for the Swords area, which is badly needed.”

She added that the burglary of the centre would not deter volunteers from continuing to support the people of Ukraine.

“Residents in the area are very upset about this and will be keeping a close eye on the centre from now,” she said. “The main message is that all the brilliant work being carried out by members of the community will continue and I know the people of Swords will donate as generously to the appeal as before.”

Lorraine Kelly, who founded the centre, said they were “devastated” by the incident but would not let the setback distract them from their main mission.

“Thankfully, those who would do something like this are in the minority and the majority of people out there are decent,” she said.

“My son repaired the damaged door and replaced the locks so it’s now as secure as Fort Knox. We are so lucky to have such a great team of volunteers on board who help run the day-to-day operation of the centre.”

Lorraine added they were continuing to seek donations from the public, particularly non-perishable food items, as well as new clothing and healthcare products.

The Ukraine Donation Centre is open in Swords Manor from 3pm to 6pm Monday to Friday (closed Wednesdays) and opens again for donations from 11am to 2pm on Saturday.