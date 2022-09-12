Burglary accused sent forward for trial

A 25-year-old man accused of breaking into a home and threatening to set fire to it in front of the female occupant has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Criminal Court.

Jake Casey (25) was served with the book of evidence by Sergeant Patricia McGarrity when he appeared before Swords District Court.

The defendant, of Ministers Park, Lusk, is charged with burglary and threatening to set fire to the property in Remount, Lusk on March 6th this year.

He is also accused of damaging the front door of the property.

State solicitor Mairead White said the book of evidence was ready and the DPP consents to Casey being sent forward for trial to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused is on bail and there was no objection to the same bail continuing, the state solicitor added. She asked the court to make a Section 56 order.

Judge John Brennan assigned Michael Finucane and one counsel on free legal aid. He issued the defendant with the formal alibi warning and made a Section 56 order in relation to video tapes of garda interviews. The judge remanded Casey on continuing bail in his own bond of €300 and sent him forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court