Brogan and co feel heat from Ballyboughal

An injury-time free from Killian McGinnis saw Skerries Harps share the spoils with St Judes in Saturday’s Division 1 clash in Skerries.

Despite two missed goal chances from Robbie Clinton and Stephen Smith, Harps had moved three points clear by the 18th minute, a lead they preserved at the break, with Rob McKey and Adam Fearon both scoring spectacular long-range points.

However some erratic shooting from the home side let Judes back into it and a goal via the post had seen Judes ahead by two at the three-quarter mark.

But points from McGinnis and Fearon would draw Harps level with two minutes remaining, and while a Judes on the hour mark would edge the visitors back in front, a foul on Smith allowed McGinnis to level off a free-in at the death, the final score 0-11 to 1-8.

Lucan Sarsfields made it four straight wins in the division and they share joint lead with Na Fianna, with a 0-16 to 1-8 win away to Naomh Mearnog.

Mearnog had trailed by two at the break, but Lucan then turned it on with eight straight points, with a Jamie Walsh goal 10 minutes from time not enough to prevent defeat for the home side.

St Vincent’s. whose only defeat was on the opening day to Mearnog. made it three straight wins – 0-15 to 1-5 at home to St Maur’s – with Conor McGuire grabbing the goal on a day when the Rush men left a lot of scoring chances behind.

In Division 2 St Sylvester’s moved to the top of the table, with Mark Hazley registering 2-4 (one from the penalty spot) and Dylan Connolly also finding the target in their 3-15 to 0-6 win over bottom side Naomh Barrog.

The big upset of the day saw Ballyboughal defeat overnight leaders Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh on a 1-11 to 1-10 scoreline.

A Bernard Brogan goal, coupled with a number of scores from Garett Nesty Smith, had left the visitors up by two at the break.

But with Mattie Farrell kicking two long-range scores from midfield, Ballyboughal turned the tide and Ben Callanan, Ross Gallagher and John Rodgers all kicked key scores for the home side.

Fingallians, who handed a start to minor Dara Mooney in goal, were convincing 6-19 to 1-9 winners away to St Annes.

Oisin Lynch (2-11) was their leading scorer in a game which saw St Anne’s down to 14 men at the mid-way stage of the first half.

And with Paul Flynn and Danny Campion getting game time, Fingallians, having led by eight at the break, never looked back, with Dylan Staunton excellent up front for the visitors.

The battle of the Round Towers played on Thursday saw Lusk suffer a 2-9 to 1-10 defeat away to Clondalkin.

A superbly lobbed goal from Kieran McKitterick had left Lusk up by six at the break and they were still two points ahead following a second Darragh Kelly point when Clondalkin were awarded a late penalty which they converted.

Other points on the night came from Jack Hussey, Daniel Grobbeller and Aaron Naughton.