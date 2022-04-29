Broadmeadow Way project linking Donabate with Malahide reaches its detailed design phase

Fingal County Council has confirmed that the Broadmeadow Way Greenway is in the detailed design phase of the project.

Confirmation followed a question tabled by Cllr Paul Mulville (SD) at a recent Local Area Committee meeting.

According to the council, a number of advanced works contracts were entered into late last year.

The funding allocation for this year will cover the final payments for these advance works contracts, as well as ongoing consultancy fees for detailed design services.

Following the confirmation of the scheme, a number of plots will be acquired this year also and the land acquisition costs including land costs, legal fees and other professional fees will be covered by this year’s funding allocation.

While detailed design of the greenway is reported to be well advanced for the majority of the scheme, commencement of the works on the greenway infrastructure is dependent on the grant of foreshore lease and license and on the resolution of “construction methodology issues” on the northern causeway.

According to the council, this continues to be a “problematic area” and the resolution of this will likely only be possible following the undertaking of ground investigation works, to take place in 2022 and 2023.

This would facilitate a main construction contract in 2024 and 2025.