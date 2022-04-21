Broad welcome for fund to help support struggling horticulture sector in Fingal

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Local Fingal TD, Darragh O’Brien, has welcomed the announcement that almost €3m in exceptional aid supports will be made available to the horticulture sector.

Minister O’Brien said: “The sector has seen a contraction in growers in recent months and it is considered that the current situation with the war in Ukraine imposes an existential challenge to the sector.

“There are 10 ‘High-wire’ protected glass house producers of tomatoes, cucumber and peppers impacted, and approximately 250 commercial field vegetable producers, 35 mushroom producers and 50 commercial apple producers nationally who are particularly impacted.

“WelGro Produce, one of only two commercial cucumber growers in Ireland are running a fantastic operation in Rush in North County Dublin.

"They explained very clearly the pressures they were facing and the challenges to the viability of their business. I am happy to hear that they will be now be eligible for exceptional aid supports.”

Minister O’Brien said it is important that we continue to protect the viability of “all our growers.”

Dublin Fingal TD and Fine Gael Climate Action Spokesperson, Alan Farrell, has said the new measures agreed by Cabinet will help support a vital sector in our economy.

Deputy Farrell said the horticulture sector is of “huge importance” to Ireland and particularly in Fingal.

He said: “The sector has been significantly impacted by challenges presented by rising costs and the ability of retail to bounce back in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequences it brought with it for businesses up and down the country.

“I am therefore pleased that Government have listened to the concerns of the sector and people on the coalface of the issue, and this week Cabinet agreed to introduce new funding for the sector.”

Deputy Farrell said a support package of €2.8 million will be provided to help the sector manage rising costs and will specifically benefit businesses involved in the production of “mushrooms, tomatoes, apples, field vegetables, cucumbers, peppers and more.”

Meanwhile, a Fingal Senator has welcomed the provision to assist growers in the horticultural sector with “soaring” costs of input; costs which have been compounded by a highly challenging retail environment.

Senator Regina Doherty (FG) said: “I hope this announcement of funding will provide some relief to growers in the horticultural sector. The Government’s cash injection of €2.8 million includes targeted supports for the variety of horticultural industries we have here in Ireland, including over €1 million each for growers of glasshouse high-wire vegetables and field vegetables.

"There is also a combined €600,000 in funding for apple and mushroom growers, who make up a significant portion of the horticultural output in my own constituency of Dublin Fingal.”

She added: “The funds for this support scheme are provided through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, but they are available thanks to an exceptional EU Aid Package.

“Following the approval of the European Commission, is expected that payments will be made to the final beneficiaries by the end of September.”