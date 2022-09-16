Broad welcome for 173 home development at Coolquay from Fingal county councillors

Councillors have broadly welcomed a proposal for a 173 SHD (Strategic Housing Development) at Coolquay, The Ward, Co Dublin.

The proposed development, at Coolquay Common, Coolquay, The Ward, Co Dublin, consists of 173 residential units made up of: 142 dwellings (125 three-beds and 17 four-beds); 17 senior living units; and 14 duplex units.

The site area is 15.37 hectares and the Net Residential Density is 17.47 units per hectare.

The southern section of the site includes a biodiversity park, and there are six areas of open space.

Access to the proposed development is through a new entrance to the regional road, and there are two access points from a local road.

A Section 247 meeting with Fingal County Council was held on October 28 2021.

A Tripartite meeting was held with An Bord Pleanála on April 6 2022.

The SHD application was lodged on August 16 2022 and the final date for observations is September 19 2022.

Speaking at a special Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Ian Carey (GR), welcoming the proposed Coolquay development, said it was “a very different SHD to what we’ve seen in Swords.”

Cllr Carey praised the level of open space and community infrastructure, and said the village of Coolquay would benefit from the development.

He also welcomed the provision of step-down housing at the development and noted there was not a lot of step-down housing available in the area.

Cllr Carey said he was confident that Coolquay was an area which could provide sustainable housing, and noted the strong public transport links on the N2, which would serve the new development.

He said that while some local residents had concerns about this development, he felt “positive” about it and believed it should receive planning permission.

Also welcoming the proposed SHD, Cllr Dean Mulligan (I4C) said he was very pleased with residential density of the site, which stood at approximately 17.5 units per hectare.

This, Cllr Mulligan said, showed the development was “respectful of a rural village”, and he noted the open space provision and gardens available to residents of the development.

Cllr Mulligan said his only concern would be that there be adequate school places should the development go ahead, and that sufficient infrastructure was provided.

Welcoming the proposal, Cllr Mulligan said it was an example of where fast-track planning can work, which he said unfortunately was far too seldom seen with SHD applications.

Cllr Brigid Manton (FF) said she would listen “very closely” to what Cllr Carey had to say, as he knew the Coolquay area “very well.”

Cllr Manton pointed out that a number of people had contacted her to say they welcomed the development, and “loved” the houses, but were concerned about having apartments in a village setting.

Cllr Manton welcomed the living space for the elderly and the fact that transport would be improved for Coolquay, which she said would likely include a dedicated bus service if the development went ahead.

Councillors’ comments will now be incorporated into a Chief Executive’s report and forwarded to An Bord Pleanála for consideration.