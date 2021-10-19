Brilliant Skerries into the last four

Eoin Wilde (right) can look forward to a Minor 'A' semi-final with Skerries Harps.

Skerries Harps upset the odds to secure a terrific win away to Ballyboden St Endas in Sunday morning’s Minor A quarter-final played at Pairc Ui Murchu.

On an overcast and windy morning, Skerries had reeled off four points in quick success in the opening quarter but the home side rallied to trail by just two points approaching half time.

However a strong passage of play from Harps saw them rattle the back of the net through Ronan Mulcahy to lead 1-6 to 0-3 at the break.

And while the Harps half back line worked hard to keep the flow of ball going into the forwards, Ballyboden had nonetheless got the back to a solitary point heading into the final quarter.

But having regrouped Skerries showed their composure to keep the scoreboard ticking over and prevail 1-13 to 1-9. Scorers for Harps were Ethan Dunne (0-6 5f), Luke Whelan( 0-3) Ronan Mulcahy (1-0) Eoin Wilde (0-2) and Joseph Delaney (0-2)

The news was not so good for St Sylvester’s as they succumbed to a late goal flourish away to St Vincents, with Ben Meehan their chief scorer - final score 3-20 to 0-15 to St Vincents.

In the Minor C Championship quarter-finals Padraig McGill and Sean Collins laid the foundations for victory for St Pat’s Donabate as they overcame St Peregrines 0-15 to 2-5.

There wasn’t much between the teams early on, but Donabate began to open up a gap in the second quarter to lead by double scores at the break, 0-8 to 0-4.

And with Peregrines having a man sent off seven minutes into the second half, Donabate pulled away prior to the concession of two late goals.

Top performers for Donabate were Daniel Ryan, Dylan Corr and Louis Corcoran.

Ravens captain Paddy Dillon led by example as they defeated Whitehall Colmcille 6-14 to 1-4, with Ben Duffy, Dylan Kettle and Conor Farrell among the goal scorers for Ravens.

Also through are O’Dwyer’s who were dramatic 2-6 to 1-8 winners away to Kilmacud Crokes. Playing a pivotal role on the day was Callum Johnston, while Cathal O’Rourke (1-3) and Reuben Rabu were also key figures.

Many people’s favourites Naomh Mearnog went out on a 2-11 to 3-7 scoreline against Ballyboden St Endas.with Max Corcoran, Cian Madden and Fionn McGovern on target for the losers.

In the Minor C Shield St Peters were 2-11 to 1-6 winners over St Judes, with Cian Nolan scoring 1-2 and Ben Rogers, Sean McManus, Luke Wilson (and Adam Smyth also on target.

Oisin Doyle won a lot of possession, while the full back line was strong, with Gavin Nolan and Daniel O’Brien playing well.