Briggan’s Cool reception in Leinster clash

division 2a

BALBRIGGAN 18

COOLMINE28

COMPETITIVE rugby returned to Balrothery on Sunday after a break of 18 months when Balbriggan and Coolmine met in the first round of Leinster League fixtures for the year.

This was only the second game for the Balbriggan side this season and coach Brian Collins had to make an unexpected debut when out half Murphy had to cry off early in the morning, while Dan Egan remains on the injury list, and there were four Under-18 players starting and another three on the bench.

There was a gale blowing down the Balbriggan pitch, Coolmine opted to play with it and they quickly put a score on the board after winning a lineout about 15 metres from the Balbriggan line.

A quick throw to the front just as the lineout formed caught both Balbriggan and the referee unawares and Coolmine had the first points of the league.

There was a question over whether the throw had gone five metres, but there are no TMOs at this level!

Coolmine then kept the pressure up when they slotted a wind-assisted long penalty minutes later to stretch their lead to 8-0.

However, Balbriggan won a penalty from the kick-off and kicked to touch which brought them to the 22 and a quick feed off the top of the line out to scrum half Finn Howley saw him spread the ball quickly across the line.

Dave Verdon made the decisive break and set debutant winger Andrew Brown in for his first score in adult rugby. Out half Collins had no real chance with the conversion, kicking straight into the gale.

Coolmine had another penalty from the kick-off which they converted to make it 11-5, but the visitors were actually giving away more penalties than Balbriggan and ended up with two men in the sin bin.

While the decisions may have appeared harsh they only had themselves to blame for their wish to debate every decision with the referee.

Balbriggan didn’t really take advantage of the numerical superiority as the wind acted to balance the teams. They made one good break up to the five-metre line, but with a numerical advantage on their left as Howley fired the ball out the pass was intercepted by the Coolmine winger who was metres offside and denied Balbriggan a certain try.

Appeals for a penalty try were unheeded and Balbriggan had to settle for taking three points from the boot of Collins to make it 11-8 at half-time.

Balbriggan now had the wind behind them, but it had moderated greatly since the first half and was now blowing more across the pitch.

Some handbags on half-way saw two more players, one from each side, enter the bin and a penalty awarded to Coolmine.

The visitors then put together some good phases of play and got themselves near the Balbriggan line, and while there was good defending Coolmine won a scrum and managed to push the Balbriggan team over.

The fact that Balbriggan at that stage had lost two of their front row, one to injury and one to the bin, did not help.

Balbriggan were always playing catch-up and some good running in the backs saw them get within striking distance from where centre O’Connor gave a nice dummy and got over near the posts and Collins converted to reduce the arrears to 20-13.

However, just as they thought they were getting back in the match Balbriggan gave away one of those nightmare penalties, when after a knock-on by one of the second row his colleague picked the ball up.

From the penalty Coolmine went to the corner and won the lineout and a good back move saw them score their bonus point.

Balbriggan added another try, but Coolmine replied with a penalty.

In the dying seconds of the game Paul O’Connor attempted a long-range penalty from just inside his own half to get a losing bonus point, but it just drifted wide.

While it was a loss it was probably a gutsy display from the Balbriggan men and a special mention should go to second row Chuka, playing his first competitive game, who showed that with a bit more experience he will be a serious addition to the engine room.

All the other debutants did well and as usual skipper Conor Caldwell led by example.

The Balbriggan player of the match went to scrum half Finn Howley. He has added a lot of zip to the position with his speedy delivery, he keeps the opposition on their toes with sniping breaks and his tacking was also spot-on.

However, with injuries mounting Balbriggan would welcome any new players - especially prop forwards.

BALBRIGGAN: T Rooney; A Brown, P O’Connor, D Verdon, C Davis-Webb (Tybo); B Collins, F Howley; A Bennett (J Davis), A O’Connor, A McKiernan (T Knightly); Chuka, G O’Reilly; Abdul (Wisdom), M Fay, C Caldwell.