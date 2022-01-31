‘Briggan in last chance saloon after battling loss

Balbriggan came away from Newbridge with nothing to show for their efforts. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

NEWBRIDGE 15

BALBRIGGAN 5

IT is good to be this far into the season before you have the normal rugby weather of a biting wind and rain, but otherwise it was the same story as Balbriggan tasted another defeat in Division 2A.

Newbridge enjoyed most of the territory in the early stages, winning two penalties for a high tackle and then for what the referee deemed to be a deliberate knock-on. Good Balbriggan defence saw off that surge, but Newbridge kept coming and were lucky to get away with a forward-looking pass which nearly put their winger away. Cal O’Connor managed a saving tackle but had a hand on his opponent’s shoulder which the ref correctly penalised as a high tackle. However, Balbriggan weren’t happy that the offender also got a yellow card.

Balbriggan lost their player coach Collins to a hamstring pull and Barry Caldwell came on, immediately relieving some of the pressure with a fine kick well into the Newbridge half.

The Kildare men took a quick lineout in front of where the ball crossed the line, and despite protests by the touch judge, play continued. That move put Newbridge up near the Balbriggan line and they eventually crossed over, but the ball was dropped before being grounded and Balbriggan got another break when Abdul tackled the Newbridge out half who spilled the ball.

Andrew Brown quickly kicked ahead and kept the ball on the ground all the way up the pitch to score at the other end.

Cal O’Connor was only just back on the field when Henry Van Der Merwe was binned for a similar ‘high’ tackle, but the numbers were evened up when the Newbridge prop saw red for stretching out Balbriggan scrum half Smith with a haymaker.

Balbriggan’s lead didn’t last long into the second half as the Newbridge winger got in at the corner and the try was awarded, although the touch judge had raised his flag indicating that the player was in touch.

Despite being a man down Newbridge kept the pressure on and got their second try. Balbriggan made changes up front and got the upper hand, and with a five-metre scrum it looked as if they were going to drive over the line. The Newbridge scrum duly crumbled, but the penalty was awarded against Balbriggan for breaking the bind.

The hosts added a third score late on and Balbriggan are now sure to finish in one of the relegation spots and must beat Wexford next week to have a chance of avoiding the automatic drop.

BALBRIGGAN: P O’Connor, J Scannell (M Lynch), T Murphy, A Brown, C O’Connor, B Collins (B Caldwell), A Smith (I Murphy), G O’Reilly, J Davis (I King), A O’Connor, H Vander Merve, B Hurrell, M Fay, E Tuckey, A Olaosebikan.