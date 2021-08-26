Brentford ‘excited’ by signing of Val Adedokun (18) from Dundalk

Brentford's new signing Val Adedokun pictured playing for Dundalk against Treaty United in the FAI Cup earlier this summer. Picture: Sportsfile

ENGLISH Premier League new boys Brentford say they are “excited” to have signed Swords 18-year-old Val Adedokun from FAI Cup holders Dundalk.

Former Malahide United underage player Adedokun completed his move to the London side last Tuesday on a three-year deal after passing a medical, and while he will initially join the Bees’ B squad before he can progress to the first-team panel, Brentford are pleased to have landed the player.

“We’re really excited to bring Val to the club. He is somebody who has played first-team football in Ireland, and he will come here with really good attributes,” said Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane.

“He is somebody with electric pace and he also has experience of playing higher up the pitch. We’re looking forward to working with him and helping him to improve over the next few years.

“One thing about playing football in Ireland is that you have to be able to deal with the basics of the game and you also have to be tough, and that upbringing will stand him in good stead as he looks to progress in his career.”

Adedokun has been with Dundalk since 2017 and made his first-team debut against Shamrock Rovers last September, going on to make a further eight appearances for the club this season.

“I’m pleased to join Brentford,” Adedokun told dundalkfc.com.

“It’s been a goal of mine to get across to England and play for a club like this. To get this opportunity is more than I could have dreamed of.”

Adedokun began his footballing journey in Swords, joining the Rivervalley Rangers academy as a four-year-old, and he remained at the club until he was 11 when he was picked up by Malahide United.

Brentford have made an encouraging start to their Premier Division campaign, beating Arsenal on the opening night of the season before holding Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace to a draw at Selhurst Park.