Breaking down the barriers for adults with literacy difficulties

According to an OECD Adult Skills Survey, around one in six Irish adults show difficulties with literacy skills, while one in four score at or below level one for numeracy skills.

To mark International Literacy Day on Thursday September 8, The Fingal Independent speaks to Fiona Kavanagh, Adult Literacy Organiser, Adult Education Service (AES) Balbriggan.

AES has services both in Balbriggan and in Swords.

Fiona says: “The statistics say that one in six people in Ireland have a literacy difficulty and 30% of the workforce has a Junior Cert or less.”

"Digital literacy is particularly challenging at the moment, particularly since Covid where a lot of services and tasks have gone online which presents many challenges for those with literacy difficulties.

"We are running a campaign over the week of 5th to 9th September to encourage the community to tell a friend or family member about the service we offer. We want to spread the word that we can support those with reading, writing, spelling and digital literacy difficulties in a supportive and friendly environment.”

Fiona says its important for people to get to the stage where they can understand their own needs and know where to go to find support.

Highlighting the issue and “breaking down the barriers”, she says, will help to support people to be empowered to make a difference to their lives or someone else’s.

The Adult Literacy Service provides literacy, numeracy and computer classes for adults who need to develop their skills in reading, writing, spelling, maths and using everyday technology.

The service is ideally suited to those who left school early, are out of education a long time or have specific learning difficulties.

Students are also supported to understand how they learn and help improve confidence around learning in general, with classes offered on a one-to-one or small group basis with options to gain QQI accreditation.

Fiona adds: “Being able to read, write, use computers and do basic maths will enable individuals to lead functional lives where they can participate fully in their community and society.

"Literacy is important, not only for personal development, but for positive educational, social and economic outcomes. Those with literacy difficulties can struggle to find employment, help their children with homework and have difficulty understanding instructions, process information and solve problems.

“They cannot engage with online services and find it more difficult to navigate the world of technology we now live in, leaving them further behind.”

According to Fiona, it is vital that we educate parents who can support their family and break the cycle of low literacy.

Many people with literacy difficulties are afraid to ask for help, she points out, believing that there is a stigma attached to having a literacy need.

Speaking of the Adult Literacy Service, Fiona says: “Learners will not just improve their literacy and digital skills, they will gain confidence, set goals and develop their potential learning at their own pace.

"They will have a positive learning environment where they will have a sense of belonging and take ownership of their learning experience.”