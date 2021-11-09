BRAVE SYLS CAN’T STOP CUALA

CUALA 4-18

ST SYLVESTER’S 1-15

Cuala showed they had they had the goal-den touch at O’Toole Park on Sunday as they secured their place in the Senior One Championship for next season.

For Sylvester’s, the concession of scores at vital moments in the game had undone a lot of their good work earlier on.

They had at one stage been on level terms with the reigning champions who possessing plenty of guilte up front were a ble to pull the trigger with devastating effect.

And not short on inter county experience, Cuala had options all over the field, with Dublin full back Micheal Fitzsimons pushing further up the pitch as the game wore on.

Cuala’s standout performer on the day was Con O’Callaghan and his 2-7 was proof if any was needed that he is the most dangerous forward in the capital if not the country at the moment.

It had taken him just three minutes to find the back off the net when after points from Darragh Spillane and Luke Keating, Peadar O’Coffaigh Byrne was dragged down inside the square.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot and up stepped O’Callaghan to send Dublin reserve keeper Michael Shiel the wrong way.

However Sylvesters began to get going after that, with scores each side of an O’Callaghan point from Jack Hazley (mark) and Alex Wright (free) leaving Sylvesters four behind.

Cuala’s threat was never too far away, with Spillane seeing an effort come back off the crossbar and O’Coffaigh Byrne then hitting the side netting from the resultant rebound.

Sylvesters took this as a godsend and after a Sean Guiden point, Dylan Connolly’s shot from inside the right-hand touchline carried in.

Sylvester’s continued their onslaught with another score before Dan Brennan levelled proceedings just short of the quarter hour.

However an injection of pace through the middle through O’Coffaigh Byrne would see Cuala back in front through a Keating score with Spillane then finding the back of the net to hand Cuala a four point lead at the end of the first quarter.

After the resumption, Cuala opened their account off a mark from O’Callaghan before Brennan saw an effort come crashing back off the upright with Wright pointing off recycled ball.

However with Cuala exerting pressure in the middle third, the Dalkey men dominated the remainder of the half with Shiel producing a double save off Keating on 26 minutes.

By half time they lead 2-9 to 0-8, And they then delivered the killer blow when Spillane fisted home his second three minutes after the turnaround.

In fairness Sylvesters didn’t throw in the towel with Wright forcing a save out of the keeper on 35 minutes.

And with Luke Troy pushed up front alongside Hazley, Sylvester’s experimental two man inside line gave them a few more options albeit without every troubling the Cuala defence to any great extent.

By the end of the third quarter, Cuala’s lead was out to ten points and while Sylvester’s were handed a glimmer of hope with nine minutes to go when Hazley having claimed possession on the edge of the square drove low past the keeper, the gap now down to eight.

However what hopes they had of a comeback evaporated near the end when O’Callaghan having been put in by O Coffaigh Byrne delivered a low shot past Shiels.

Sylvester’s: Mick Shiel, Andrew Cunningham, Sean O ‘Donnell, Euan Farquharson, Glen Hazely, Jack Boyne, Sean Gibson, Paidi White, Dylan Connolly 0-1, Sean Guiden 0-3(0-1f, 0-1 45’), Alex Wright 0-6(0-1f), Jamie Kennedy, Dan Brennan 0-1(0-1f), Jack Hazley 1-1(0-1m), Ronan Palmer. Subs: Ben Gaynor for Kennedy (35), Luke Troy 0-2 for Brennan (35), John Peacock for Gibson (40), Karl Archbold for Glen Hazley (45)

Cuala: Philip Greene, David Sheerin, Micheal Fitzsimons, Enda Kelly, Conor Mullaly, Micheal Conroy, Luke Treacy, Peadar O’Coffaigh Byrne, James Power 0-1, Con Callaghan 2-7(1-0 pen, 0-2m, 02f), Diarmuid O’Flynn, Luke Keating 0-8(0-4f), Darragh Spillane 2-1. Conor O’Brien. Subs: Cathal O’Giollain for O Floinn (40) Eoghan O’Callaghan for Treacy (45), Niall James 0-1 for Power 50.