Brave Malahide come up just short on cup debut

GRAND HOTEL MALAHIDE 70

EJ SLIGO ALL-STARS 80

GRAND Hotel Malahide’s first ever National Cup game may have ended in defeat, but the home side can be proud of an excellent performance in front of an electric crowd in Malahide Community College.

The match was nip and tuck for the vast majority of the contest and was level going into the final quarter. However, the westerners just had that little bit too much for the home side in the final quarter as they pulled away to record a ten point victory.

Ahead of the game Malahide coach Sean Ingle had asked supporters to make some noise for the club’s first National Cup game and they answered his call and then some which made for a brilliant atmosphere as the first buzzer sounded.

Malahide have begun their debut season in Division 1 very well, winning both their opening games, but they knew that Sligo would present them with their toughest challenge yet and that was shown in the early stages, with Oisin O’Reilly and Zack Powell in particular looking very dangerous in the early stages.

Raymond Jenkins and Kevin Foley were keeping Malahide in touch, but Sligo were always ahead during a frantic opening quarter and when Powell scored his tenth point just before the buzzer his side had opened up a 25-18 lead.

Malahide were a lot better in the second quarter and, roared on by a vociferous home crowd, they drew level five minutes before the half-time break thanks to a fine score from Sean Daly.

Sligo, however, got a second wind late in that second quarter and back to back scores from dangermen Powell and O’Reilly ensured the westerners went in at the break with a narrow 43-38 lead.

The third quarter was a real end to end affair, with Malahide now playing their best basketball of the game as they began to take control and produce some excellent passing moves to get themselves back into the game.

A fine three-pointer from Romond Jenkins gave the home side the lead for the first time in the match, but Sligo responded immediately, with Powell scoring two free throws to level up the game once more.

Kevin Foley and Sean Daly scored in quick succession to edge Malahide clear once again, but as with the second quarter Sligo finished the third strongly to draw level just before the buzzer, with the scores tied at 54 points apiece.

It was all set up for a thrilling final quarter, with all to play for as both sides battled for a spot in the next round of the cup.

Malahide began that final quarter well, with Jenkins scoring to give the home crowd something to cheer about.

However, the experienced Sligo side refused to panic and as the final quarter progressed they gradually got on top, and with Malahide running out of steam late on the westerners took full advantage to edge clear down the stretch, eventually winning by ten points to claim their place in the next round.