Boland calls council response to road safety concerns ‘spin’ and a ‘load of cobblers’

A councillor angrily told the local authority its response to his motion was “a load of cobblers” and accused the council of “spin” at a recent Local Area Committee meeting.

Cllr Cathal Boland (NP) called on the council to undertake a “review of the road dangers” on the R130, particularly in relation to bends where HGV traffic is coming “into conflict” with other road users, who are using the road “in a state of fear.”

A report issued by the council stated: ‘...Road users are required to drive in accordance with the prevailing road conditions ensuring that they have a duty of care to all other road users, including vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians. The Rules of the Road apply to all road users.’

Speaking at the Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Boland said that from listening to previous motions, he had not heard “such doublespeak in all my years.”

The people of the rural community were entitled to “as much consideration” as an area of Skerries mentioned in a previous motion, he said.

Cllr Boland said that the problem with the R130 was that the carriageway is not wide enough to fit two heavy goods vehicles travelling in opposite directions.

When they happen to meet at a particular point, he said, “they play chicken until one of them has to blink.”

Cllr Boland said that the “logic” the council was applying was to remove all of the road signage and all the safety measures “that are on all the roads of Fingal” and “simply say it’s up to the guards and the drivers to manage it.”

Fingal County Councl, he said, has a responsibility to ensure there’s safety on the roads and has a responsibility to the residents of Fingal “that they’re not terrified in their beds at night every time they hear screeching brakes outside their house.”

Cllr Boland said: “we need serious and real action to be taken on the rural roads and the council should come up with some solutions as to how safety can be restored.”

"This report is a load of cobblers. Thank you, Chair”, he concluded.

Responding to Cllr Boland, a council official stated it is the local authority’s role to provide safe roads for people to traverse.

This is done through road improvement schemes; the development of new roads; and traffic calming.

The council, the official pointed out, is not an enforcement agency, and this role rests with An Garda Síochána.

The official pointed out that all drivers are obliged to drive within the rules of the road, and also within “the spirit” of the rules of the road.

He admitted the council’s roads programme is “not perfect” but that it does “as best it can within available resources.”

The official suggested meeting Cllr Boland “on-site” with an executive engineer to determine if any engineering solutions could be found.

Cllr Boland said he would be “happy” to have such a meeting.

The report was noted by the Local Area Committee.