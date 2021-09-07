Boardman the hero as Mals reach summit

Malahide Utd 1 Crumlin Utd 0

Malahide Utd moved to the top of Senior Sunday for the first time this season thanks to a hard-fought side over a young Crumlin side. Levi Boardman was the hero for the home side scoring the winner with twenty-five minutes remaining to send Ger Coughlan’s side to the summit of Senior Sunday.

The South Dubliners have changed almost their whole side since last season but the new young team they brought to Gannon Park gave an excellent account of themselves with Coughlan comparing them to his own young Malahide side back in 2018 when he first took over.

The early stages of the match were very enjoyable with both sides determined to keep the ball on the ground and play attractive football. The first big chance of the game fell to Crumlin who really should have went ahead after some excellent approach play gave Alan McGreal a golden opportunity to break the deadlock. The ball was worked out to the Malahide right before a dangerous cross found McGreal in space all alone at the back post. It seemed like a goal was inevitable for last season’s Intermediate Player of the Year but somehow the Crumlin man missed an open goal from just two yards out much to the relief of the hosts.

After that early scare Malahide gradually began to get on top and they almost went ahead with half an hour gone when Levi Boardman took a pass from Cillian Timmins in his stride before firing narrowly wide of the target. The first half ended with another half chance for the reigning league champions as Cillian Thompson played in Jordi Ebanda who forced the Crumlin goalkeeper into a smart save down to his left.

The second half began with Crumlin creating a couple of half chances but goalkeeper Dylan McNulty was equal to the task making a couple of comfortable saves to keep the scores level. Despite not being able to create a whole lot of chances the home side remained patient and that patience was rewarded with twenty-five minutes remaining when Cillian Thompson played a glorious through ball to striker Levi Boardman who rounded the keeper before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Crumlin piled forward in search of a winner late on but Malahide looked rock solid at the back and they eased to victory while racking up their third clean sheet in a row. The league leaders will have a three week break now before their next game which will please Coughlan who has lost a number of bodies through injury in recent weeks.

Malahide Utd: Dylan McNulty, Mark Brennan, Robbie Gaul, Glen Daly, Darren Doyle, Dylan Cashin, Rob Duggan, Cillian Thompson, Jordi Ebanda, Levi Boardman, Cillian Timmins

Subs: Karl O’Callaghan for Dylan Cashin, Ryan Dooney for Darren Doyle, Dylan Byrne for Rob Duggan