Bleeding Pig Film Festival’s return to the Donabate and Portrane peninsula was a huge success

Back after a two year break, the Bleeding Pig Film Festival celebrated their fifth year in operation last week in their new venue at St.Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Donabate.

Sixteen short films were screened over two nights, culminating in a sold out screening of the acclaimed Irish Language film An Cailín Ciúin on the finale night on Wednesday 14th September.

Sonny, Mammy and Patch the Dog directed by Adam Hart and written by Richard Deering was the winner of the Audience Award for Best Short Film.

This comedic ode to small-town Ireland and the quirky characters that environment can produce, features a hilarious performance from Kinsealy resident William Morgan.

William and his co-star Gerry Cannon participated in a Q&A after the screening hosted by LMFM’s Sinead Brassil.

Donabate’s Film Equipment Store sponsored the Audience Award with a prize of €500 film equipment rental.

It was fantastic to see such a wonderful turn out for the opening night of this year’s Bleeding Pig Film Festival after a three year absence due to Covid. There was an excellent selection of 9 short films from a variety of genres including Getting In a coming of age film by Irish Director Richard Keaney and black comedy Sonny, Mammy and Patch the Dog from Irish Director Adam Hart. There was immense talent on display from Irish film makers with amazing scripts, actors, producers and directors who put their heart and soul into bringing these films to the very keen audience.