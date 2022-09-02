A great selection of films lined up for Bleeding Pig Film Festival

The Bleeding Pig Film Festival returns to Donabate for its fifth year with a screening of acclaimed Irish language feature film “An Cailín Ciúin” alongside an array of carefully curated short films to delight and inspire.

From September 12-14 2022, The Bleeding Pig Film Festival presents two nights of short films in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland from both established and up and coming film-makers, culminating in a final night screening of the acclaimed Irish language feature film “An Cailín Ciúin.”

Films to be screened on Monday September 12th include:

“Tina Times Two” (Bonnie Dempsey, 2019); “To All My Darlings” (Lia Campbell, 2021); “Getting In” (Richard Keaney, 2020.)

Other films on Monday include: “Conversations With My Dead Father" (Maurice O’Carroll, 2021); “Throw Your Heart Over First” (Mark McAuley, 2021); “Harvest” (Tristan Heanue, 2021); and animation “Memento Mori” (Paul O’Flanagan, 2022.)

“Sonny Mammy and Patch the Dog” (Adam Hart, 2021) is a comedic ode to small town Ireland and its quirky characters which stars William Morgan, resident of Kinsealy.

Another canine character features in “Rough” (Declan Lawn/Adam Patterson, 2020)

IMRO Award winning presenter/producer with LMFM, Sinead Brassil will host a Q&A following the screening on Monday evening.

On Tuesday September 13 the “Women In Film” short film programme returns with seven films written and/or directed by women and in most cases featuring a woman in the main role.

“Sparkle” (2022) is directed by Gerard Walsh and written by and starring Andie McCaffrey Byrne.

“Rich Bitch” (2021) is a Ukrainian short film, written and directed by Margaryta Lukich and winner of the Jury Prize at the 2021 Brukivka International Film Festival.

“Passion” (Mia, Mullarky 2021) is a psychologically complex yet subtle short which tells the story of a young man who accidentally kills the love of his life in a car crash.

“Starry Night” (Emma Smith, 2019) winner of “Best Student Director and Best Emerging Producer” at the Emerging Directors Awards 2020, this delightful short film assembles a crack team of all female cast and crew.

Laoisa Sexton’s black comedy “The Lucky Man” (2020) highlights a rural barman’s need for connection and stars Sexton herself in the lead role along with Gary Lydon.

“Wet and Soppy” (2020) is a delightful animated short film.

Screening on Wednesday September 14 and set in the early 1980s, “An Cailín Ciúin” features a remarkable performance from Catherine Clinch as nine year old Cáit - a shy and withdrawn child sent to stay with relatives while her mother prepares for a new baby.

Winner of both the Dublin Film Critics’ Circle Award and the Audience Award at Dublin International Film Festival, An “Cailín Ciúin” also took home an unprecedented seven prizes at the Irish Film & Television Academy Awards 2022 and has won numerous awards internationally.

Voted for by the audience, the Bleeding Pig Film Festival Audience Award for Best Short Film offers a €500 rental voucher donated by local sponsors Film Equipment Hire Ireland.

A cash prize of €100 is also up for grabs.

For more information and to book a FREE ticket, check out www.bleedingpifilmfest.com