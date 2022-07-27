Big winner bought their Lotto ticket at Tesco Superstore in Rush

A Lotto player in Dublin became the biggest winner of the night on Wednesday of last week after matching five numbers and the bonus to scoop €410,608 in the Lotto draw.

The winning Quick Pick Play with Plus ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Tesco Superstore, Whitestown Road, Rush, Co Dublin.

The winning numbers for last night’s (20th July) Lotto draw were: 15, 18, 19, 28, 31 40 and the bonus number was 41

The Dublin winner, who now has a ticket worth €410,608, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

In total, over 70,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws last night including 15 winners of the match 5 prize of €1,597.

As there was no winner of the €3,890,502 jackpot on offer last night, Saturday’s (23rd July) Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €4.5 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago.

In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.