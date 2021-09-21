Big stakes at MiniGP as young riders battle for supremacy

Brian Hamilton take another win in the FIM MiniGP Championship, with Finnan Wherity second, and Josh O’Brien third. Photo courtesy of Graham Byrne.

The FIM MiniGP Ireland Series arrived at Athboy Karting Centre last weekend for Round 4 of the championship. The 880m karting circuit would be the ideal location for some close racing and it didn’t disappoint.

There was a lot on the line for the young racers aged from 10 to 14 as this round was the midpoint of the championship and it was still wide open, with all the young riders looking to find a place inside the top 3 championship spots, to win the golden ticket to be invited to race for Ireland in the World Final to be held at the last round of the MotoGP calendar at Valencia in November, so there was a lot to play for.

Morning practice and qualifying saw the usual suspects Portadown’s Brian Hamilton (14yrs), Balscadden’s Finnan Wherity (12yrs) and Kildare’s Josh O’Brian (14yrs) and the ever improving Matt Davidson move straight to the front posting the quickest times, at the conclusion it was Hamilton on pole from Finnan Wherity and Josh O’Brian in third to complete the front row with Jack Burrows from Matt Davidson and Fionn O’Connell. Local riders Max Wherity and Ben Byrne placed further back in 7th and 12th on the grid.

In race 1, Hamilton was lighting fast off the line to lead into turn one followed by O’Brian and Finnan Wherity who was just a fraction slower to launch his Ohvale 160cc miniGP machine off the line, but closely followed by Jack Burrows and Matt Davidson in 5th.

Wherity who is second in the championship behind Hamilton and O’Brian in third had to move fast and put a decisive block pass on O’Brian into the hairpin to move up to second and go after Hamilton, but Hamilton had pulled too much of a gap, and over the course of the 15 lap race, the positions remained the same to the finish line.

Race 2 and Race 3 followed a similar fate but with Finnan Wherity getting his starts back in order there was no need to pass O’Brian and he could concentrate on going after Hamilton.

Finnan managed to close the gap on Hamilton initially but had to settle for second in race 2 with a comfortable gap over his championship rival O’Brian, Race 3 was to end the same with Finnan pushing to the maximum dropping the lap time to 47.5 but Hamilton just had that little bit more speed to lap at 47.3 to hold the gap at the front and take three wins for the day, with Finnan Wherity second in all three races followed by O’Brian in third.

The hat-trick of wins allowed Hamilton to extend his championship lead over Finnan Wherity in second to 13 points with Josh O’Brian a further seven points back in third place.

The top three places are what all the riders are fighting for, whilst it’s not over until it’s over, with still two rounds to go on 3rd October at Kilkenny’s Kiltorcan Raceway and on 17th October in Cork’s Watergrasshill the top three of Hamilton, Wherity and O’Brian are well positioned to be heading to the World Final in Spain to represent Ireland with a large points gap back to the fourth place Freddie Cooke.

However there are still 50 points on offer for the last two rounds and with the top three only separated by a handful of points, it’s going to be a battle to the bitter end where a single mistake will be critical to championship positions.