Bid to divert €8M surplus funds to swimming pool defeated at council

The recently opened pop-up pool in Donabate is proving popular but demands persist for a permanent public pool in Fingal.

A motion from a Balbriggan councillor to fund a municipal pool for Fingal with an €8.2 million council budget surplus has failed to gain majority support at the council.

Cllr Tony Murphy’s motion was defeated at a meeting of the full council, this month where a majority of councillors were convinced by the cast but forward by council officials that this was not the way to fund a public pool for Fingal.

Cllr Murphy proposed his motion saying there was “an opportunity to deliver” what is being asked of councillors in various areas of the county and that is to provide the county’s first and only public swimming pool.

Cllr Murphy said it was “a shame” that Fingal did not have a single public pool when its neighbours in Dubliu City provided eight such pools while smaller local authorities like Mayo also provided eight and even Laois could boast three public pools.

He said: “We have none - so I say, it’s shame on the executive or shame on the councillors.”

Cllr Murphy said “we really need to step up” and take the opportunity of these additional funds to get the process in train to deliver a municipal swimming pool.

He acknowledged that €8.2 million would not be enough to deliver a pool but argued it would be enough to start the process, develop a plan and then to seek additional national funding for the project.

Cllr Murphy said: “We have the money to start to deliver the concept.”

He added: “We need to take a serious look at ourselves if we do not consider ourselves ambitious enough to go for this.”

However, council officials argued this was not the way to develop the project.

Council official, Robert Burns told councillors that an audit of the county’s swimming facilities was underway and that consultants would be appointed in June or July to carry out that study.

He said that study would be countywide and would identify what facilities were available in the county for swimming (indoors and on our coasts) and where the gaps are.

He said that a pool would cost between €20 million and €25 million to deliver but acknowledged that there was a major “community dividend” in providing swimming facilities.

He said that waiting for the audit to be completed, which should he achieve this year, would put the council in a better position to apply for national funding for a public swimming pool and to improve swimming facilities generally, including temporary facilities like the one recently opened in Donabate and coastal sea swimming facilities.

The council’s head of finance, Oliver Hunt said the €8.2 fund was already earmarked for several projects including Skerries Library and Baldoyle Community Centre and to move it would put those projects at risk.

He said he did not see “any sense” in diverting funds to a project that is not yet in the council’s Capital Plan.

He suggested that instead, the councillors follow the model of the Swords Cultural Quarter which has been gradually funded through a number of capital spending plans.

Councillors were unanimous in their desier to see at least one if not several public pools delivered in Fingal but were split on how to best go about that delivery.

Ultimately, a majority were persuaded to wait for the result of the county-wide audit before developing a plan and a funding model for the delivery of one or more public pools in Fingal and Cllr Murphy’s motion was voted down.