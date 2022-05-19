Best-ever North West for Micko!

This incredible photo shows the rear tyre of Michael Dunlops Suzuki explode, with a piece flying through the air, and the Ballymoney rider was extremely lucky no to crash at the high speed that he was travelling at. Photo taken from Twitter

Micko Sweeney had his best ever Superstock result at the North West finishing a brilliant 4th place. Photo Baylon McCaughey

IT was a long wait, but boy it was worth it. The Fonacab/Nicholl Oils North West 200 was back, and back with a bang!

Despite a wet start on Thursday evening, Saturday’s race meeting saw an extra race being added, the cancelled Supertwin from Thursday evening. It was run as the first race of the day, but despite that the six-race programme was completed at 3.45pm.

However the meeting was soured following a protest in the Supertwins race against race winner Richard Cooper’s machine, which resulted in disqualification.

Following practice, held in mixed conditions, the first race of the meeting was the 600 Supersport, and despite the wet conditions the riders put on an excellent show.

It would also bring win number 25 for Alastair Seeley. He shrugged off the close attentions of Davey Todd, who lost his tow when Jeremy McWilliams (standing in for Mike Browne in John Burrows’ team) outbraked him into York corner on the final lap. Nevertheless, it was a great result for Todd in the second spot on the Padgetts Honda.

For McWilliams, at 58 years of age and not normally on a 600 race bike, it was brilliant to finish on the podium after a poor start that saw him in 12th place at York corner on lap one.

Adam McLean, back in action again following his crash at Cookstown, finished fourth, ahead of Joe Loughlin who was the fastest through the speed trap on Thursday night at an incredible 176.7mph. Onboard Declan Lynch’s R6 Yamaha, Marty Lennon finished in 19th.

The Superstock race was held in similar conditions, and again it was Seeley and Todd disputing the lead. After two laps Seeley found his rhythm and pulled away from Todd who sensibly settled for second place, albeit 14 seconds behind Seeley.

A newcomer in 2019, Richard Cooper proved his podium debut wasn’t a fluke by taking third.

Micko Sweeney decided against competing on Thursday evening, due to the conditions.

The riders were ready to go in the Supertwins race when the organisers decided to cancel it, and this didn’t go down too well with quite a few people, including Jeremy McWilliams who voiced his views on TV. Ryan Farquhar also let his thoughts be known, both on TV and on social media.

Thankfully, come Saturday the sun shone on the North Coast as thousands of fans lined the circuit to witness the return of the NW200.

The opening Supertwin race was won easily by Richard Cooper on the JMC Roofing KMR Kawasaki, from Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian, who set a new lap record on the final lap at 111.281mph, with Paul Jordan third and Micko Sweeney finishing in sixth.

In the second Supertwins race there was drama before the start as Richard Cooper’s machine was deemed illegal and wasn’t allowed to start the race.

An appeal was lodged by Ryan Farquhar, stating that it was “only a bracket holding the fairing on”, hence no performance advantage, adding: “Its being happening me for years, it’s just sour grapes.”

Cooper again dominated the race, setting another new lap record in the process. Bian overshot York corner on lap one and duly retired, leaving Joe Loughlin to claim a rather lonely second.

There was a fantastic scrap for third, with Lee Johnston getting the nod from Jeremy McWilliams and Jamie Coward, with Micko Sweeney taking a creditable sixth despite an overheating engine on the final lap.

These results would later change when the winning bike was disqualified, leaving Joe Loughlin the winner, and in doing so becoming the first winner from the Republic of Ireland to win at the North West since Ray Porter.

Making his NW200 debut, Emmet O’Grady finished ninth in race two and was second best of the Aprillia brigade.

Alastair Seeley made it three wins at the weekend when he took the second Superstock race, making it 27 victories in all around the triangle circuit.

The results showed Lee Johnston in second, but Lee was the first to admit that only for the retirements of other riders he would not have been on the podium.

Glenn Irwin was up front, only to overshoot twice, while Davy Todd went grass-tracking at the link road corner on lap one and rejoined in 14th place.

In his efforts to catch the flying Seeley, Todd set a new lap record at 123.895mph and had worked his way up to second again, only to be forced to retire with tyre problems, something that was to become more evident as the day went on.

Michael Dunlop also took time to lead before dropping back and eventually retiring.

Dean Harrison was the eventual third-place finisher, with Micko Sweeney, in his best ever finish in an International “Big Bike” race, in fourth.

Brian McCormack’s race only lasted until lap two when his rear tyre disintegrated, while James Chawke took his Suzuki to a fine 12th place.

Davey Todd was again in the thick of the action as he pushed eventual winner Lee Johnston hard in the second 600 race. Both riders took turns at the front and were well clear of third man Michael Dunlop, who was satisfied with his performance.

Joe Loughlin finished in sixth place, with Micko Sweeney ninth. Todd set a new lap record at 118.036mph. James Chawke was 18th, with newcomer Ryan Maher in 19th.

Glenn Irwin made it five Superbike wins on the trot when he took the opening Superbike race, but Davy Todd pushed him the whole way.

Admitting it was his hardest ever race at the NW200, Irwin had to use his BSB experience to hold off a determined Todd, who was riding the Padgetts Superbike for the first time.

Michael Dunlop was lying fourth when he had to retire with serious tyre problems.

Peter Hickman overshot the link road on lap one, rejoined in 12th place and was making serious inroads, before retiring at the same spot two laps later with tyre trouble.

However, during his charge he set a new course record at 124.799mph.

Richard Cooper was having another great ride, this time on the Buildbase Suzuki, finishing in third.

The final race of the day, the North West 200, saw a rather depleted grid, with only nine riders in the first group.

By this stage Peter Hickman had already withdrawn from the meeting due to the tyre problems, then Dunlop Tyres advised their riders not to race as they found that they had a faulty batch.

It must also be noted that other brands of tyres also suffered from breaking up, albeit not as bad as the Dunlops, so is this telling us that bikes are getting too fast for the roads?

Saturday was a warm day, but not exactly hot, so imagine if it was a hot day?

The big question now is will this tyre problem be sorted in time for the forthcoming Isle of Man TT races?

But back to the race, and with Todd a disappointed non-starter it was Richard Cooper who kept Irwin honest for the first half of the race, before letting Irwin have a clear run to the flag.

Despite slowing towards the end of the final lap as he waved to the crowds, Irwin still had almost three seconds on Cooper, who in turn was a massive 28 seconds ahead of Josh Brooks, with Ian Hutchinson having his best result of the weekend in fourth, almost a minute behind Irwin.

The fastest man through the speed trap was Ian Hutchinson at an incredible 207.8mph. Best of the 600s was Joe Loughlin at 176.7, who was also best of the Supertwins at 165.4mph, with Davy Todd best of the stockers at 192.4mph.

Gary McCoy was the best newcomer, finishing in 12th and eighth places in the Supertwin races, plus 12th and 14th in the Supersport races.

Next up for most of the riders is the Isle of Man TT races, but before that, we have the second round of the Dunlop Mondello Masters this coming weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.