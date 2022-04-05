Bench warrant issued for two men caught roobing a ‘Nightline’ delivery van

A bench warrant for sentence has been issued for two men caught stealing a PlayStation and two Canon printers from the back of a Nightline delivery van.

40-year-old Anthony Cullen and 66-year-old Noel Dempsey were convicted in their absence after they failed to appear at Swords District Court.

The court heard that Cullen replied: “Sure what can I say, I’m caught by the boll**ks” when he was arrested and charged with the offence.

The goods were stolen from a Nightline delivery van parked at the Malahide Road in Swords on November 13th, 2019.

The pair were arrested after an off duty garda saw them taking boxes from the vehicle.

Garda Fergus Garvey said he was on patrol on the date in question when he and Garda Doireann Byrne received a call to say that an off duty garda had seen two males who were known to him were removing items from the back of a truck on the Malahide Road and were placing them in the back of a black Audi A3.

He said the off duty garda followed the car and they headed in the same direction.

The vehicle was eventually stopped at Seatown Villas and the driver of the car identified himself as Anthony Cullen, with an address at Herbeton Park, Rialto.

Garda Garvey said he observed the boxes on the back seat of the vehicle and in the boot.

He informed Cullen he believed the boxes had been taken from the Nightline truck.

The defendant was arrested and charged and Garda Garvey said his reply to charge after caution was: “Sure what can I say, I’m caught by the boll**ks”.

When asked if he knew what was in the boxes Cullen said he knew one was a PlayStation.

Garda Garvey said he asked the defendant if anyone had been with him at the time and Cullen replied: “Yeah the other fella, Noel.”

Garda Doireann Byrne told the court that during the pursuit of the black Audi she observed an older gentleman driving the vehicle before the two men swapped positions and the front seat passenger became the driver.

She said when the vehicle stopped at Seatown Villas in Swords she noted that the front seat passenger was Noel Dempsey, with an address at Stanaway Road, Crumlin, who had previously been driving the vehicle.

He was ineligible to hold a driving licence or insurance at the time, Garda Byrne said.

Two Canon printers and a PlayStation 4 collectors edition were found in the vehicle and the goods had a total value of €490.

The driver of the Nightline vehicle said he had gone to make a delivery at the time and when he came back he didn’t know the theft had taken place until he was contacted by gardaí and realised the boxes were missing.

He said the door to the vehicle had been closed at the time but there was no padlock on it.

In his evidence to the court, Detective Garda Lorcan McCarthy said he was off duty and was heading towards the Pavilions Shopping Centre when he saw a large Scania Nightline van with the tailgate down and the doors slightly ajar as he drove past.

He said he turned at the roundabout and went back and noticed Anthony Cullen at the van with large boxes in his arm.

The garda said he pursued the vehicle in the direction of the Seatown Roundabout and at one point the car pulled up right beside him with Noel Dempsey driving and Anthony Cullen in the passenger seat.

Detective McCarthy said he was in contact with Swords Garden Station throughout this time relaying where the car was.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted both defendants at the district court and then he issued a bench warrant for their sentencing.