Bench warrant issued for man found in possession of an offensive weapon

A bench warrant for sentence was issued for a man found in possession of an offensive weapon.

Brandon Crosbie (23) Holy Tree Terrace, Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun was convicted in his absence after he failed to appear at Balbriggan District Court.

Garda Keith Coleman said he was called to a disturbance at Pinewood Green Lawns on April 26, 2021.

On arrival at the scene, he spoke to a man who alleged he had been assaulted by the defendant and alleged that the passenger seat window of his van had been broken.

Garda Coleman said the defendant was sitting on the grass verge and beside him was a baton sitting vertically along his right-hand side.

He said the alleged injured party had subsequently made withdrawals in relation to the alleged assault and criminal damage and the only matter before the court was the possession of an offensive weapon.

The garda said his reply to charge was: “I found it in a field in Ballymun and I put it in my pocket.”

Crosbie has 94 previous convictions, the court heard.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted the defendant and issued a bench warrant for sentencing.