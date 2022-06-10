Belmayne survive late flourish to win thriller

BELMAYNE ET 3-8

ST FRANCIS OF ASSISI 2-10

In a final that was 14 years in the making, these two neighbouring schools - both established in 2008 - played out a terrific contest in the Fingal League Division 5 decider at Parnell Park.

St Francis of Assisi got off to a terrific start when firing 1-3 without reply, but Belmayne Educate Together finally got their account up and running after 16 minutes when Flynn O’Connor tapped the ball over the bar following a cross-field pass from Luke Kavanagh.

St Francis replied by knocking over two scores from distance, so Belmayne needed a quick response - and they got it following some good build-up play between Jamie Malone and Kevin Lattimore. The ball then reached O’Connor who was on hand to float it over the keeper and into the back of the net.

With Cillian Hanlon cancelling out a subsequent St Francis point, Belmayne trailed by just four points as they went into the half-time break.

Belmayne started the second half with another free, and soon after that Hanlon launched a high ball into the full forward line. Ozie Turan collected it and his looping kick dipped under the crossbar to level the scoring.

St Francis regained their composure to send over a delightful point, only for Hanlon to send over another free.

Back came St Francis once more, as a 37th-minute free edged them ahead once more. However, Belmayne then got their noses in front for the first time when Dylan Wareham soloed towards goal and beat the keeper with an unstoppable strike.

In the next 10 minutes Hanlon scored three points to extend Belmayne’s lead to five, but it was backs to the wall after that.

With two minutes of normal time to go, St Francis, having exerted enormous pressure, scored a beautiful goal into the bottom corner of the net, with Jake Barton - who had made so many amazing saves throughout the match - unable to stop it.

Then, in injury time, St Francis scored another point to reduce the gap to one and from the resulting kickout they gathered the ball. But faced with a wall of black they kicked for a point and the attempt went agonisingly wide.

Just as the ball was being kicked out, the referee blew the final whistle, so it was joy for Belmayne and agony for St Francis at the end of an amazing game.