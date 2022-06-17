Beer theft charge struck out after donation made to St Vincent de Paul

A teenager who stole six bottles of beer from a supermarket in Lusk has escaped a conviction after he made a donation to charity.

Rian Thornton (19) admitted stealing the alcohol from Costcutter Express, Main Street, Lusk on February 19, last year.

Balbriggan District Court heard that while on mobile patrol, gardaí observed two males running out of the rear of Costcutters. When they saw gardaí, one of the pair dropped what he was carrying. The next day gardaí viewed CCTV which showed Thornton, of Scholar’s Walk, Skerries Road, Lusk, entering the rear of the premises, taking six bottles of beer worth €30 and leaving again.

Defence barrister Annette Kealy said Thornton lives at home with his parents and works as an apprentice cabinet maker. She said what happened on the day was an act of “absolute and pure stupidity”. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time and he and his friend got involved in this scheme which he is deeply remorseful for and ashamed of, she added. She asked the court to be as lenient as possible given that he has no previous convictions and the goods were recovered. The judge struck out the charge after Thornton made a €200 donation to the Saint Vincent de Paul.