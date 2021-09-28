Beaten Lusk still ‘Lucan’ to qualify for knockouts

SKERRIES Harps manager Terry McGinnis commended his side’s fighting spirit after Saturday’s drawn group three clash in Parnell Park - while conceding that it was a game that his team had let slip away.

“When the final whistle blew, you know it felt like a defeat. We had chances, especially with the last one when we went for a goal when a point was probably the better option,” said the Derry man.

In a game which ebbed and flowed Harps had led by five points at one stage before trailing by three heading into the last 10 minutes. Going in as underdogs against the current county champions, they dug in deep in the closing stages of a memorable tie and certainly McGinnis could draw some positives from the game.

“Any day you draw with Ballymun Kickhams is not a bad day. And you know, when the lads went three down they just went after the game.

“The scoreline didn’t matter. We just were about trying to keep breaking the lines and with pace and that’s what we did.

“And what was pleasing was their attitude was excellent. We have nine under-20s on this squad and if they keep progressing the way they are the future looks good.”

Harps now face Thomas Davis (who defeated Clontarf by two points up in O’Toole Park) in just under two weeks’ time needing at least a draw to be sure of progressing to the next round.

Also still in with a chance of progressing to the knockout stages are Round Towers Lusk despite Saturday’s 1-12 to 1-11 defeat to Lucan Sarsfields in the preceding game in Donnycarney.

Brendan Gallagher proved the difference between the sides on the day, with the former Leitrim forward shooting 1-5 for the south Dublin men.

With the sides level at nine points each at the end of the third quarter, Gallagher registered 1-2 to put Lucan in the driving seat, his goal coming off a penalty with nine minutes to go following a foul on Harry Ladd.

Nonetheless a fighting Lusk side came back strongly with a point from Jack Hussey three minutes from time before they were awarded a penalty after Sean Flood had been impeded off Cormac Howley’s long ball into the square.

Killian Healy duly converting from the spot, but Lucan held on for victory to claim top spot in the group.

The first half had seen Round Towers lead by 0-7 to 0-5 following two successful frees from Kieran McKitterick, and while Lucan drew level with two unanswered scores, Lusk regained the momentum with well taken scores from Howley and Hussey and Gallagher’s penalty proved crucial in the end.