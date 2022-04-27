Bealtaine Festival returns to Fingal libraries

Fingal Libraries’ annual Bealtaine Festival was officially launched last week by Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh.

The festival forms part of Ireland’s national celebration of the arts and creativity as we age and runs throughout the month of May.

The festival returns to Fingal library branches for the first time in two years after taking place solely as on online festival during 2020 and 2021.

This year people are invited to take part in a chair yoga four-week course; a computer course for adults focusing on Google and its many products; an art course with John Carpenter; and a series of creative writing workshops using the five senses and precious memories.

The festival will also feature a mindfulness talk; biodiversity talks by the Irish Seal Sanctuary; first aid demonstrations by St John Ambulance; a presentation by a Mintel analyst on changing exercise and fitness trends; plus a talk on preparing yourself to walk the Camino.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr. Seána Ó Rodaigh said ‘Through a very varied Bealtaine programme of events, the citizens of Fingal are being given the opportunity to attend workshops and talks in their local library as part of this national celebration of creativity as we age.”

For further details, see: https://www.fingal.ie/media/11427