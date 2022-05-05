Balrothery National School extension receives approval to go to tender

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Local TD, Darragh O’Brien has welcomed confirmation that an extension of St Oliver Plunkett's National School in Balrothery has received approval to go to tender.

Minister O’Brien convened a meeting between the Minister for Education Norma Foley and school Principal Mairead Murphy at which it was impressed upon the Minister the need for a new school building.

Minister O’Brien said: “I was delighted to host today’s meeting and hear the positive news that St. Oliver Plunkett's National School, Balrothery can now proceed to tender.

“In North County Dublin we have a number of new schools under construction, both national and secondary schools, and having recently visited Balrothery national school it was very clear to me that it was in urgent need of a new school building.”

He added: “I’d like to commend Principal Murphy, Board of Management Chair Sheila Macken and Chair of Balrothery Community Council Kevin Tolan who have been strong advocates and indeed the wider Board of Management, teachers, parents and students...”

The Minister said that having worked with the school on the issue for a number of years, he now hoped to see the project progress “as a matter of urgency.”