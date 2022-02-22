Balrothery man with 194 previous convictions is jailed for three months for possession of a knife

A 48-year-old man with 194 previous convictions has been sentenced to three months in prison for having a knife in his possession.

Jonathan Bollard (48), Ringfort Close, Balrothery pleaded guilty to the offence at Barrons Hall House on September 2, 2020.

Bollard also admitted being intoxicated in a public place at Balrothery on May 2, 2021 and failing to appear in court after he was given bail on a separate occasion.

Judge Dermot Dempsey refused to consider community service in lieu of a prison sentence and said Bollard had been “afforded every opportunity by the court” but had “thrown it back at the court”.

Bollard pleaded guilty to the offences in February 2021 and the matter was put back for review.

The defendant was put on a Probation Bond in May 2021 but has been charged with a number of offences since then, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Bollard accepts that he has had “a few slips”.

She said the defendant is someone who has had a difficult time, including suffering serious facial injuries in December in which three bones in his face were broken.

However, he is trying to address his problems and is awaiting a bed in Cuan Mhuire, Ms D’Arcy said.

The solicitor said a report ordered by the court said he was someone who was suitable for community service and she appealed to the court to give Bollard a chance and allow him to carry out community service in lieu of a prison sentence.

“He is someone who is well known to the court, he does have a problem with alcohol but he is doing well at the moment,” she said.

However, Judge Dempsey said he would not do this as Bollard had been “afforded every opportunity” by the court.

He imposed a three-month sentence in respect of the possession of knives charge.