Balrothery burglary accused is sent forward for trial

A man accused of burglary at a property in Balrothery has been sent forward for trial.

Dermot Costello was served with the book of evidence when in appeared before Swords District Court.

The defendant, of Pinewood Green Lawn, Balbriggan, is charged with burglary at The Chantries, Balrothery on August 6th, 2020.

He is further accused of possession of a screwdriver at Ardgillan Road, Balbriggan on the same date.

State solicitor Mairead White said the book of evidence was ready and had been served.

She said the DPP consents to the defendant being sent forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused is on bail and there was no objection to the bail continuing, she added.

Judge John Brennan granted a Section 56 order in relation to video tapes of garda interviews.

He assigned solicitor Tony Collier and one counsel on free legal aid.

The judge remanded the accused on continuing bail in his own bond of €300 on the same conditions as previously set out.

He issued Costello with the formal alibi warned and sent him forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on October 13th.

Judge Brennan remanded Costello on bail in relation to two further charges of trespass and adjourned the matters back to Swords District Court on March 14th.