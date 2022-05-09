Ballymastone housing plans in Donabate are ‘a slap in the face for local residents’

A Strategic Housing Development (SHD) planned for lands at Ballymastone, Donabate is “a slap in the face for local residents”, a local councillor has said.

Cllr Dean Mulligan (I4C) was speaking at a special sitting of the council on Friday April 29, which discussed a number of SHDs planned for Fingal.

The application to An Bord Pleanála is with respect to lands at Ballymastone, Donabate (north-west of the intersection of New Road and the Donabate Distributor Road.)

The application is for 154 apartments in five blocks ranging in height from three to six storeys.

The development also includes a two-storey creche facility and has an overall density of 85 units per hectare.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Mulligan said the development at Ballymastone is “a slap in the face for local residents.”

This was “no reflection” on the work of councillors and planners, Cllr Mulligan said, but “when you see things like this come up it’s completely disheartening.”

Cllr Mulligan said he wished the desire to build SHDs came from a need to address the housing crisis, but it appeared instead it was driven by “greed”, which was “very disappointing.”

He said he didn’t believe councillors should stand over “bad planning”, as developers “have done very well out of this council.”

He said: “Bad planning is bad planning and...this is prime example of poor planning.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Cllr Paul Mulville (SD) said of the Ballymastone SHD, the last to be presented on the day, “They say they leave the best till last but in this case it’s the worst till last.”

Cllr Mulville said it was “absolutely disgraceful” that there was already a planning application granted for this land, for a “much smaller development.”

This had been “problematic” in its own right, he said, but was “much more reasonable” than the current SHD proposal.

The densities being proposed were “absolutely off the charts”, Cllr Mulville said, adding there were “serious issues” with open spaces which should be included in a submission to An Bord Pleanála.

Cllr Mulville said there had been an “oversight” in that this land was not included in the Local Area Plan (LAP), and if it had been, it would have “tied into” the surrounding area.

There was also a problem with drainage on the site which needed to be addressed, he said, as the area had previously been prone to flooding.

Cllr Mulville said this was a landmark site where people “going to the beach” or coming off the Distributor Road would pass, and he did not believe six-storey buildings were appropriate.

Raising the possibility of a judicial review, Cllr Mulville said the Ballymastone SHD was “an unacceptable development.”

Cllr Adrian Hency noted this was a “critically important” SHD in terms of the Donabate Portrane area.

The densities, he said, were “ridiculous”, and it seemed that the developer was “all about building units”, when councillors were trying to “build communities.”

A Chief Executive’s Report will now be forwarded to An Bord Pleanála for consideration.