Ballyboughal left in the dark by Christmas Tree lights thief

An expensive set of lights was stolen from Ballyboughal’s Christmas tree by mean-spirited thieves last week.

In an unseasonal act that Ebenezor Scrooge himself would surely approve of, the lights were removed from the 18ft tree just a few days into the new year. The stunning tree, located in the community garden, was the centrepiece of the north Dublin village’s Christmas festivities. It had been donated to the people of Ballyboughal by Fingal County Council.

However, just a few days before the tree was due to be taken down, thieves struck during the night and snatched the lights.

A spokesperson for Ballyboughal Community Council said it was “shameful” than somebody would “stoop so low” and said the incident highlighted the need for CCTV cameras to be installed in the village.

She told Fingal Independent that the cost of replacing the lights next Christmas would fall to the community council. The theft of the lights has been reported to gardaí in Balbriggan.

Separately, a Santa letterbox located at the Mace garage in Ballyboughal was damaged when a van reversed into it and drove away a few days before Christmas. Fortunately, over 300 children’s letters had already been sent to the North Pole before the incident occurred.