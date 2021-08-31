Ballyboughal gets its first look at ‘Who Shot Sergeant Kirwan’

Members of the Fingal old IRA and The Old Town Salutes at the screening of the film. (pic by Conor Healy/Coalesce)

Writer and narrator of Who Shot Sergeant Kirwan, Cllr Cathal Boland at the screening of the film in Ballyboughal (pic by Conor Healy/Coalesce)

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh and Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, AnnMarie Farrelly at the screening of Who Shot Sergeant Kirwan, in Ballyboughal. (pic by Conor Healy/Coalesce)

LOCALS in Ballyboughal got their first look at a documentary film that recounts the mysterious events around a dark chapter in the village's history.

The commemorative film Who Shot Sergeant Kirwan?, which re-enacts a major altercation in Ballyboughal in 1921, was launched by Mayor of Fingal Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh on Friday and public viewings were in Ballyboughal National School on Saturday and Sunday.

At the height of the Irish War of Independence violent raids, bloody altercations, burning buildings, shocking reprisals and fatal shootings were a regular occurrence across the nation but on the afternoon of 18th April 1921 when an unplanned altercation took place in the small quiet village of Ballyboughal that resulted in the fatal shooting of an RIC Sergeant and an IRA Volunteer fear and shock rippled through the village and surrounding areas. The violent aftermath of which left a deep and lasting scar on the people of Fingal.

With support and funding from Fingal County Council and the Commemorations Unit of the Department of Tourism Culture Arts Gaeltacht Sports & Media, the Fingal Old IRA Commemorative society have, in partnership with the families of the victims and the community of Ballyboughal, produced a high-quality re-enactment film that recreates the events that took place and commemorates those who lost their lives on that afternoon.

The film depicts an event that was repeated across the nation of Ireland at that time but is unique in its productions as many of the actors playing characters in the film are relatives of the victims and the scenes of the film were shot in the actual locations where the event took place. Who Shot Sergeant Kirwan? Is a strong community collaborative project that has produced a record of local history that the all involved are proud to share with future generations for many years to come.

“This excellent production brings history to life in a very accessible way that will give a modern audience a better understanding of the events in Ballyboughal and Fingal during the period of the War of Independence, and I congratulate all those involved.” said Mayor of Fingal Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh.

Emer O’Gorman, Director of Services EETCD Fingal County Council said: “I am delighted to have supported the Fingal Old IRA Commemorative Society in the making of this film...”

Cllr. Cathal Boland who writes and narrates the film said: “The making of the Who shot Sergeant Kirwan? film docudrama is a culmination of many years of research, planning, conversations, and debating by the Fingal Old IRA Commemorative Society, and the community of Ballyboughal. I am thrilled that we all, with the support of Fingal County Council and the Commemorations Unit of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media can now share this high-quality depiction of the shocking story of the events that took place in this small village over 100 years ago.”

Screenings were well attended, albeit at a safe social distance, over the weekend in Ballyboughal and locals enjoyed this fascinating peek into the past.