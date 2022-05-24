Ballyboughal and Ravens the big winners

Fingal Ravens' Sean Kinsella gets out in front of his marker.

Fingal Ravens' Callum Monaghan in action against St Annes in Rolestown on Saturday evening. Picture: Fintan Clarke

St SYLVESTER’S got their title challenge back on track following a 0-15 to 2-5 win away to Kilmacud Crokes on Saturday.

Leading 0-9 to 2-2 at half-time, the introduction of Luke Troy (0-3) after the break would prove crucial, with Mark Hazley also getting a hat-trick of points.

That win leaves St Sylvester’s level on points at the top of the table with Naomh Olaf but with one less game played, after their mid-week game with Fingallians was abandoned followed an injury to a Fingallians player.

Fingallians subsequently went down on a 2-12 to 1-8 scoreline to Olafs at the weekend, with Dylan Staunton (0-7) and JJ McCormack (1-0) their chief scorers.

Ballyboughal, who were without the services of Gerry Seaver, pulled off a fantastic 1-13 to 0-11 win away to mid-week leaders Whitehall Colmcille and they followed that up with a 1-16 to 1-13 win at home to Round Towers Lusk on Saturday.

Playing with the aid of the strong breeze in the first half Ballyboughal led 1-9 to 0-8, with Cormac Howley, Liam Bohan and Darragh Kelly all prominent on the scoreboard for the visitors.

Cian Warren was exceptional inside, scoring 1-3 from play, while John Rodgers kicked some superb efforts from wing back.

And with Seaver introduced for the second half, Ballyboughal closed the game out with points from Ben Callinan and Seaver, with Lusk’s second-half goal coming from Bohan.

Fingal Ravens are now in a healthy mid-table position following back-to-back wins over Na Fianna and St Annes.

Their 2-12 to 1-10 win at home to St Annes came courtesy of goals in each half from Seán Kinsella (1-3) and Jake Pope. The game disintegrated in the final 10 minutes, with St Anne’s – having had a man sent off – then receiving their second straight red following an incident which had saw a Ravens player sent to the line for a mis-timed tackle.

Nonetheless Ravens held their nerve, with James O’Donnell (0-3), Alan Manning (0-2) and a point each from Dáire O’Rourke and Seán Griffin their other scorers on the night.

Earlier in the week, Ravens were 1-10 to 1-6 winners away to Na Fianna in a game which marked Ross Begg’s return to competitive action after picking up a bad injury in last year’s championship.

Their goal on the night came courtesy of a fisted effort from Brian Gleeson, while Seán Kinsella (0-5) and Jake Pope (0-3) were their other chief scorers.