Balbriggan’s maiden Premier League title achieved against all the odds

BALBRIGGAN have become only the 11th different side since 1980 to win Leinster’s top division after they captured a first-ever Premier League title on Saturday.

Needing to win their penultimate game of the season away to Phoenix to be absolutely certain of the crown, the fixture was rained off along with the rest of the Premier League calendar, meaning that with one round remaining Balbriggan couldn’t be caught.

It’s an incredible achievement for the Fingal side who had won the second-tier Championship 12 months ago and were making their debut at the top table in the province.

With two sides due to be relegated this season, Balbriggan’s prospects hadn’t looked too promising, especially with no full internationals or Irish Wolves players in a squad that was one of the least experienced in the Premier League.

So heading into this season the feeling around the Jack Harper Memorial Grounds was that merely staying up was the goal.

However, coached by former Ireland international Andre Botha and captained by the ever-reliable Greg Ford, Balbriggan went on to win each of their first six games!

That string of victories laid the groundwork for the league triumph and despite a small wobble mid-way through the season they held on. Indeed they were worthy champions, having beaten every other team at least once across the season.

Speaking on Monday, Chairman of Men’s Senior Cricket and first-team player Adrian Harper was in jubilant mood about the win, saying: “Cricket has been dominated by a few clubs over the last number of years, so to even break into that was an achievement in itself, and then to win it was just amazing.”

While the manner in which they clinched the title was slightly anti-climactic, it won’t matter too much to Balbriggan.

“We would have rather won it on the field,” he admitted. “We had two umpires come into the dressing-room to tell us the game was washed out and we had won the league!”

As we went to press Balbriggan were awaiting news of when the Premier League trophy will be presented - possibly after their final game away to YMCA this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the 3rds are guaranteed promotion from their league and the seconds can achieve promotion from Division 5 with a win in their game.

It was in Division 4, incidentally, where Balbriggan’s first XI started their journey 12 years ago.

The influence head coach Botha has had on the team cannot be understated and Harper hailed the former international as a huge part of the success, but the coach himself remained very humble about what has happened.

“I still can’t get my head around on what we have achieved the last couple of years,” said Botha.

“I have to take my hat off to everyone involved in a (at the moment) small but fast-growing club. The workrate and commitment from the players was absolutely unbelievable.

“I want to thank everyone behind the scenes that made our lives a lot easier, especially the volunteers that work on the ground that will prepare a practice wicket for us at the drop of a hat.

“I am also realistic and well aware that there were a lot of clubs that missed a lot of their players through provincial and international duty during the season in a very strong Leinster League, but we still had to win the games regardless.”

First-team captain Greg Ford echoed the sentiments of the coach, also paying tribute to the stars both on and off the field.

“We aren’t taking for granted what we have achieved. Coming in as underdogs in an impressively competitive league to win it means a lot to both myself and the club as a whole,” began Ford.

“A great deal of credit needs to go to the administrators behind the scenes doing all they could to create the platform for an excellent team environment.

“Without many superstars to rely on, our ‘Balbriggan family’ mentality was imperative to our success, with each and every player putting in a winning performance at some stage during the season.”