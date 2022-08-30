Balbriggan Youth Forum visit Howth RNLI

A group of youth representatives from Balbriggan Youth Forum made an informative visit to Howth RNLI Lifeboats recently.

Forum members came to learn about beach safety, safety on the water, the work of the RNLI crews, and how this important rescue operation is supported by volunteers.

The members were keen to find out how to keep young people and their communities safe on and near the water, and learn about frontline rescues.

They were given a tour of the station, equipment and lifeboat pier to see the facilities supporting rescues across Fingal and Dublin.

Jenny Harris, a volunteer member of the RNLI crew, shared her stories of rescues and being an essential part of a team under pressure.

Forum members were particularly keen to find out how to share safety information with their community, and how to support the lifeboat's work.

The group were welcomed by Rose Michael, Water Safety Volunteer who talked about the power of volunteers in a community.

The group visited Baily Bites at Kish Fish on the West Pier to try out new seafood, the Martello Tower with it's fantastic Hurdy Gurdy Radio museum and Balscadden Beach, while learning about the history of the town, its people and its connections with other parts of Fingal.