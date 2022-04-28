Balbriggan woman attempted to get into a Garda patrol car while intoxicated

A 39-year-old woman who attempted to get into a patrol car when she was intoxicated has been fined €100 at Balbriggan District Court.

Layla McMahon (39), Barons Hall Park, Balbriggan pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Dun Saithne Grove, Bremore, Balbriggan.

The court heard gardaí were attending an incident at a house in Dun Saithne Green shortly before 9pm on March 21st, 2022.

As they were leaving the scene, McMahon followed Garda Ciaran Tierney out into the road.

She was very intoxicated and unsteady on her feet and then attempted to gain entry to the patrol car.

The defendant was acting very erratically and was shouting at gardaí, the court presenter said.

She was told to desist on a number of occasions but failed to do so and eventually gardaí were left with no choice but to arrest her.

Asked what she had to say for herself, McMahon, who represented herself in court, apologised for her behaviour and said she has stopped drinking.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted the defendant and imposed a fine of €100 for engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour taking the second matter into consideration.