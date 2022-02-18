Balbriggan woman accused of having drugs for sale or supply is sent forward for trial

A 27-year-old woman accused of having drugs for sale or supply has been sent forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Lauren Kelly, with an address at Chapel Avenue, Balbriggan, is charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis and having cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply at Ashfield Close, Balbriggan on March 22, 2021.

A book of evidence was served on the defendant at Balbriggan District Court.

The State Solicitor said the DPP consented to the defendant being sent forward for trial to the present sitting of the criminal court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey cautioned the defendant that if she plans to rely on the defence of alibi she must give written notice of this to the state within 14 days.

The District Court judge sent Kelly forward to the current sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on April 7 of this year for trial.