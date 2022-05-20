Balbriggan Transition Year students have their say on proposed Leaving Cert reforms

With the Department of Education due to consider a report proposing widespread changes to the Leaving Certificate examination, The Fingal Independent speaks to Melissa Asare, TY student at Loreto Secondary School, Balbriggan, to hear what she thinks of the proposals.

Melissa, along with fellow TY students Sidra Shahzad and Laetitia Nouaha, recently won the “Best Project Award” at SciFest@DkIT 2022 for their project, “The impact of Covid-19 on the mental well-being of teenage girls.”

Speaking of the proposed changes to the Leaving Certificate, Melissa says: “I believe it’s a very good idea, we might do an investigation to see if mental wellbeing is impacted because I believe it might happen.

“There’s a lot of pressure being put on students because of how daunting it is to have one test deciding your whole future, so to spread it out would relieve some of the stress and would help improve their mental well-being.

“I think that maybe if they could spread out the work so students could have fifth year and sixth year exams, especially because people might have worked harder in one year and not so much in the other. Also, it would be just good to see all the work spread out so there’s less pressure on them.”

Melissa says she’s also in favour of a proposed new focus on apprenticeships for Leaving Certificate students. This is something which already forms part of the curriculum in Loreto Secondary School, she says.

"In forth year a few of us did a programme called Mini Companies, we did lots of courses like medical courses and even photography courses and lots of different courses.

"We also did work experience which really helps people figure out what they want to do in the future.”

One of the new proposals for the “Senior Certificate” is for a counselling service to be available in every secondary school, something which Melissa believes is crucial for students.

Melissa says she’s in favour of anything that will reduce the pressure of sitting the Leaving Certificate exam and make things easier for students, though she says supports in her school are “very good.”

With Melissa being a TY student herself and with her background in mental health research, she’ll be keeping a keen eye on any changes to the exam.