Balbriggan teenager concealed four bags of cannabis in her bra

A teenager found with four bags of cannabis concealed in her bra has had the case against her adjourned to allow time for her to make a charitable contribution.

Victoria Walsh (19) pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Swords on April 21st last.

The court heard that while on patrol gardaí responded to a call for assistance from Walsh. When they went to assist they got a strong smell of cannabis.

The defendant, with an address at Pinewood Green Court, Balbriggan, admitted having something concealed in her bra and was found in possession of four bags of cannabis with an estimated value of €125. Walsh told gardaí the drugs were for her own personal use. Defence barrister Annette Kealy said Walsh currently works in a charity shop and is due to give birth in eight weeks. She asked the judge to give the teenager some time to gather enough money for a charitable donation.

Adjourning the case to May 2, Judge John O’Leary directed that the matter be struck out if a €300 donation was made to Merchants Quay Ireland and if not then the defendant should be convicted and fined €300.